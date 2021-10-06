Vols Shoot 7-Under, in fourth entering final round at Blessings





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The Tennessee men’s golf team closed out the second round of competition at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Tuesday and entered the third round of the tournament in fourth place, four strokes out of the lead. The Tennessee men’s golf team closed out the second round of competition at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational Tuesday and entered the third round of the tournament in fourth place, four strokes out of the lead. After equalizing in the first round on Monday, the Vols shot 7-under on Tuesday, their second-best performance in the second round in the field. Just two strokes separate Tennessee from Ole Miss in third place, while Illinois (2nd, -10) and Arkansas (1st, -11) are also within easy reach going into the final round. Tied for seventh overall en route to round three, Spencer Cross gave the Vols their best score on Tuesday, shooting a 4-under 68 tie for fourth best score of the round in the 52-man field. Cross started the day with four birdies in his first nine holes and now has nine birdies in the first two rounds combined. The Sevierville native is 5th bottom in two rounds en route to the final 18 holes of the tournament, five strokes ahead but just two strokes away from second place. After bonding with him on Monday, Tyler Johnson was just behind Cross on Tuesday’s round, shooting 3-under 69. After counting back-to-back bogeys on his seventh and eighth holes of the day, Johnson turned and shot no worse than par on his last 10 holes, carding four birdies in that span. Johnson is tied for ninth on 4-under overall en route to round three. Johnson and Cross are two of only 10 players on the field to shoot under par during both rounds. Jake Hall tied for the second day in a row on Tuesday and is on his way to 15th in the overall standings. Hall leads all Tennessee golfers through two rounds with a total of 10 birdies. Tennessee’s last counting round on Tuesday came out Bryce Lewis , who even shot par for the day. At 4 overall, Lewis is in 30th place. For the second consecutive day, Hunter Wolcott shot 2-over 74. He enters the third round just two strokes outside the top 25, looking for what would be his sixth top-25 finish in his last seven tournaments. Wolcott is in 30th overall with Lewis. For Wednesday’s final round, Tennessee’s five-man lineup will tee off together at 10:45 a.m. ET. The broadcast of the Blessings Collegiate Invitational begins on the Golf Channel at 3:30 p.m. ET. Individual scores T7. Spencer Cross , -5 (139)

T9. Tyler Johnson , -4 (140)

T15. Jake Hall , E (144)

T30. Hunter Wolcott , +4 (148)

T30. Bryce Lewis , +4 (148) Team classification 1. Arkansas, -11 (565)

2. Illinois, -10 (566)

3. Ole Miss, -9 (567)

4. Tennessee, -7 (569) 5. North Carolina, -2 (574)

6.Arizona, +1 (577)

7. Texas Tech, +5 (581)

8. UCLA, +6 (582)

9. Louisville, +7 (583)

10.Houston, +26 (602)

