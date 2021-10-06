J&Ks Cricket Advisory Committee becomes a nuisance – Kashmir Reader

Members meddle in selection process, humiliate young players, cricketers say

Srinagar: The three members of the Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Associations are not only said to have meddled in the selection process, but have also been accused of humiliating young cricketers and affecting their self-confidence.

Moreover, a completely opaque selection process irritates the young cricketers, including those who have already played for Jammu and Kashmir and performed brilliantly.

The three-member CAC was established by the JKCA earlier this year to ensure smooth running of the association and bring transparency to the system.

On the contrary, there has been no transparency in the system, nor has it run smoothly, claimed the cricketers Kashmir Reader spoke to.

These CAC members should not technically have a say in the selection process, but ironically they are not only in charge but also humiliate young cricketers for no reason, the cricketers told Kashmir Reader.

Recently, a video of former Jammu and Kashmir captain Qayoom Bagav, who is one of the CAC members, went viral on social media showing him being rude to a young cricketer.

We play cricket, but are treated by the CAC members as if we were some crooks along the way when they get the chance. Nowhere in the country are cricketers treated like this, the cricketers said.

Most of the complaints come against Bagav, often seen in the company of an employee of the education department, who brokers land transactions in his spare time.

This land broker, who incidentally has nothing to do with cricket or JKCA, is sadly in charge because of his friendship with certain people in the JKCA, the cricketers claimed, adding that Bagav continues to humiliate cricketers every chance he gets.

Kashmir Reader spoke to Bagav to hear his side of the story. He dismissed the allegations, saying he had nothing to do with the selection process, despite being seen at every trial run by the JKCA, including the Under-25 trials a few days ago.

I haven’t even been to Srinagar in the last ten days. Why would I humiliate someone when I’m not even part of the selection process, Bagav said.

Asked about the video that went viral on social media, Bagav said it was nothing and that he was just telling the cricketer to do things right while he was on the ground helping the trainer.

The cricketers also allege irregularities in the selection process as some people with great records from the past are ignored and newbies are brought in to play.

Just like the recent U-19 team, which was filled with inexperienced cricketers with official patronage. How else would you explain the team losing all four matches against Pondicherry, a newly formed team that isn’t even good enough for JKs Under-12 kids, a senior cricketer told Kashmir Reader, on condition of anonymity.

The same, the cricketers say, has now happened with the ongoing selection process under 25, which requires relatives and children of some of the CAC members to be picked up in the playing eleven, leaving out the deserving candidates.

This reporter spoke to Sunil Sethi, one of the 3 members who overlooked the operation of JKCA. Sethi said any cricketer faced with something like this should come forward and talk to him.

I stay in Srinagar most of the time and I assure you that no one’s name will be made public or leaked. Ask the cricketers to come forward and raise their issues. We are here to help, Sethi told Kashmir Reader.

He acknowledged that the CAC members had no say in the selection process while claiming that the process was free and fair. Even if one’s child is allowed to play, he should play purely on merit and not because he is related to an official at the JKCA, Sethi told Kashmir Reader.

However, the cricketers don’t want to register their complaints for fear of reprisals and drop out for weak reasons, as has happened last year, they said.

Facebook

Twitter

whatsapp

E-mail

Print

Related