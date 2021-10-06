Girls Tennis: Warriors go to section quarters with sweep

That’s what Brainerd Warriors head coach Lisa Salo was looking for on her team in the opening round of the Section 7-2A tournament Tuesday, October 5.

She got what she wished for when the fourth-seeded Warriors took a 7-0 victory over the 13th-seeded St. Francis Fighting Saints to advance to the section quarterfinals on Thursday, October 7.

We’re really looking at it like it’s our next game, Salo said. We know it’s time for the play-offs, but we’re going to take this step by step and use our season to build on. We had a great regular season prior to tournament time so we can use that and know our strengths and play our game.

RELATED:Area Girls Tennis: Patriots Continue With Shutout Win

Catherine Moraghan made quick work of her opponent 6-2, 6-0 at number 3 singles for Brainerd. She lost the first two games in the first set until she racked up 12 consecutive wins to complete her straight-set win.

Once the postseason comes, I always try to narrow my focus, Moraghan said. Just focus on the end goal to play clean and get the job done. I got off to a bit of a slow start today, but then I just tried to ramp up my footwork and be aggressive and just focus on shots and swinging free.

Taylor Ruhl at No. 2 singles also quickly won 6-1, 6-0.

I just focused on not making so many mistakes in the net, Ruhl said. I used more top spin to loop the ball over the net. I also tried to go more to the net because I can win points more easily there.

Ruhl said the team isn’t trying to treat the section playoffs any differently than a regular game.

We’re trying to reduce casual errors and get more first-serves, she said.

Brainerd’s No. 1 doubles team of Brynne Folden-Lila Collins continued his strong play in the section playoffs with a 6-1, 6-0 win.

RELATED: Girls Tennis: CLC Champions Warriors Beat Bemidji

We are looking at a team performance and that is what we want, said Salo. Everyone’s effort makes the difference and it all contributes to the results of the team. Catherine Moraghan had a pretty clean game, as did the first doubles and second singles match with Taylor. We’re just looking for clean, efficient matches.

Lindsy Busch and Ericah Folden played the only game in three sets, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-0.

No. 1 singles Ella Chaussee took the win for the Warriors with a 6-2, 6-4 win to give Brainerd his fourth win of the day.

Lacy Busch completed the sweep on singles for Brainerd with a 7-5, 6-2 victory.

Our singles lineup is great, said Moraghan. We’re just trying to push each other and just make each other better in practice and I think the results are visible.

Number 3 doubles team Avery Anakkala and Claire Erdal won 6-4, 6-3 to complete the sweep.

Brainerd is organizing a quarterfinal match against number 5 Hibbing on Thursday.

We are used to the one-day training and then we go into battle, said Salo. We’re going to prepare for that next game and we know it’s going to be a stronger game and we’re ready for it. We are fine-tuning. We are not going to add any new element to our game. We’re just going to fine-tune and mentally prepare more. Our girls train hard, they do a good job of working hard at the times we do in training.

Brainerd 7, St. Francis 0

singles

No. 1: Ella defeats Chaussee (Brd). Lindsey Salmesh 6-2, 6-4

No. 2: Taylor Ruhl (Brd) defeats. Cally Peterson 6-1, 6-0

No. 3: Catherine Moraghan (Brd) defeats. Grace Jauermg 6-2, 6-0

No. 4: Lacy Busch (Brd) defeats. Macy Hass 7-5, 6-2

doubles

No. 1: Brynne Folden-defeats Lila Collins (Brd). Madison Rombauer-Alexa Skogqust 6-1, 6-0

New. 2: Lindsy Busch-Ericah Folden (Brd) defeats. Edosa Ogbemuda-Josie Lupinek 6-1, 4-6, 6-0

New. 3: Avery defeats Anakkala-Claire Erdal (Brd). Kaylee Hemmegan-Mya Branthen 6-4, 6-3

Key: Warriors make quick work of St. Francis in the opening round of the Section 7-2A tournament.

General: Brd 16-1.

Next one: Brainerd organizes Hibbing on Thursday 7 October at 4 pm.