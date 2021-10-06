Massachusetts youth hockey referees stop en masse because of abuse





Massachusetts youth hockey is staring at a referee shortage, the association official said Tuesday. They have lost 900 umpires, about half of the regular squad of 1,700 to 1,800 people. Officials are shutting down en masse because of the intimidation and abuse by parents, coaches and players, the Massachusetts Hockey Referee Association said. in a statement Tuesday. Bob Joyce, the president of Massachusetts Hockey, said bad parenting behavior has long been a problem, but this year there has been a wave of umpires choosing to just hang up their skates. It’s really just a few bad apples that spoil things, Joyce told GBH News. 99.9% of our parents are great, but it only takes a few who create awkward situations in the ranks, abuse officials, coaches harass officials, don’t understand things like that, just like coaches and players who make mistakes, so do officials. Some matches have been canceled as a result, but more often the remaining umpires are taking on more matches than usual, he said. Joyce fears that other umpires picking up extra matches will often lead to burnout seven or eight in a weekend. In one incident this season, he said, an official was scheduled to referee three games in a row, and was repeatedly harassed by parents and a coach. And at the end of the first game, she just packed up her things and said, I can’t do this anymore. It’s just not worth my time and effort, Joyce said. Referee shortages in youth-level sports have been alive and kicking for several years now, said Tara Bennett, the communications director for the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association. Its sometimes very challenging for individuals, said Bennett, of umpires who endure behavior from spectators. People are very passionate about their sport, and they will definitely talk about it. Other issues, such as scheduling conflicts for people in other jobs, also make it difficult to build a stable of umpires. We didn’t see that many teachers becoming referees, Bennett added, which, if you think about it, with their schedule, after school… would be a natural transition. The hockey association referred to its anti-harassment rules in its statement Tuesday, which include banning parents, coaches and players from future games if they are found to be abusing officials. There are three elements that go into play, Joyce said. If you have no players, no officials or no coaches, you cannot play the game.

