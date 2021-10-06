Bison Rally to finish fourth at Paintbrush Invitational





DENVER, Col. The North Dakota State men’s golf team rallied on the final day of the 2021 Paintbrush Invitational, climbing four places to finish fourth overall in the event hosted by the University of Denver at the Colorado Golf Club. After a suspended round two on Monday night, the Bison finished eighth in the overall standings. NDSU climbed to sixth place at the end of round two and then climbed two more places to take fourth in the overall standings after the third and final round. The Bison charted the second best lap of the day to move up in the standings. Nate Adams and Jack Johnson were a big part of the final push, as they climbed from 36e overall after Monday to finish fourth and ninth respectively. Adams started the day with a bogey and four pars, then made an eagle turn at the par-5 15e. After three pairs, Adams birdied three of the next five holes, then a pair of bogeys and a double bogey Adams finished the day with even par, which tied for the best round of the day. Johnson started with a bogey and a double bogey, but then settled with two birdies and two pars on the next four holes. He would tie the rest of the way with another birdie, finishing the day at +1 with a 73, tied for the fourth best round in the field of 81 golfers. Gavin Cronkhite would also rise in the standings on the final day as he climbed 11 places to finish in a draw for 27e general. Cronkhite ended the day with three birdies and also carded an eagle on the par-5 7e hole to mark his round. He would finish that day with a 76. Taking fourth place, the Bison finished in the top five in all three tournaments to kick off the season and continue a streak stretching to six tournaments dating back to Spring 2021. The Bison is scheduled to return to action at the North Carolina Outer Banks on October 24-26 with the Old Dominion University hosted Kilmarlic Tournament to be held at the Kilmarlic Golf Club in Powells Point, NC

