How Patrick Mahomes is changing football

Henry Martin grew up in Johnson County, Kansas, but actually, like so many Americans, he grew up in football. His grandfather played and taught Henry’s father, who passed the sport on to his son. In second grade, Henry graduated from flags to pads and started out as a quarterback.

From there, his education took him to local parks and a youth league, to private quarterback coaches and beyond. He learned footwork. He has honed the correct technique. He also once heard something that stuck with him. If you want to get better at footballsaid one coach, look at it.

So did Henry, usually on Sundays, as a fan and student. I always watched Drew Brees and Peyton Manning, he recalls. He licked Bree’s accuracy, and Manning’s ability to read a defense. He marveled at a pitch on his TV screen, then went to a nearby field and tried. He sees a specific skill and thinks: Okay, I’ll add that to my arsenal. Thousands of children in the United States thought the same, and a generation of quarterbacks was molded in the image of Brees-Brady-Manning.

But now, Martin says, I can watch Pat Mahomes all the time.

And so now, when coaches check out Blue Valley North High School in Overland Park, Kansas, they don’t see a mini Manning below center. Instead, they see a prolific senior quarterback Martin dropping his arm at unconventional angles; that escape the bag and become unbalanced, or even off its back foot if necessary.

Martin hasn’t quite added the no-look pass to his repertoire. He doesn’t throw underhanded touchdowns like Mahomes did on Sunday. But he is one of many young QBs who are proof that the fifth-year Chiefs superstar has, as one coach puts it, already changed the game.

Patrick Mahomes throws an underhand pass against the Philadelphia Eagles. (AP Photo/Matte Slocum)

Mimicking the sorcery of Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes’ football heritage is crystallizing daily in the United States. Down in San Antonio, longtime quarterback coach Daniel Aguilar sees it for the training sessions. Jeff Trickey sees it in his Wisconsin QB camps. Rod Stallbaumer sees it in his Basehor, Kansas, yard, where his fifth-grade son and neighborhood friends are fleeing, or trying to throw over their bodies, trying to do the no-look stuff.

They all see kids consciously or unconsciously mimicking a player who will shape quarterbacking for years to come.

Mahomes has stunned the NFL since becoming a full-time starter in 2018. He was stunned not only with ostentatious numbers and improbable comebacks, but also with otherworldly throws that many of his positional predecessors wouldn’t even dare attempt. His back-foot bombs and no-look passes quickly became a phenomenon. A name was thrown off the platform for them.

Mahome’s wizardry isn’t entirely unprecedented Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, among others, have been equally creative and bold, but his impact has been. According to interviews and emails with coaches and players in the amateur football landscape, the quarterback position is undergoing a sort of mahomesification. It’s powered by an MVP whose recognizable personality and exuberance make him hugely popular with kids. It is also powered by YouTube. Mahomes greatest hits are not available once a week. They are always available, on Gen Z’s favorite website, and on-loop, in unofficial compilations that have hundreds of thousands of views. The NFL places a top plays reel; 100,000 people will watch it in just six days.

The youngest, most talented among them then take what they see to their backyard or high school practice. At all levels of youth sports or high school sports, role models dictate much of what kids want to emulate, Trickey says. The dynamics extend far beyond football. That’s why young footballers celebrate goals like Cristiano Ronaldo or Megan Rapinoe. It’s how Stephem Curry and his 3-point shooting changed basketball forever.

The challenge, coaches say, is to make sure Mahomes changes football for the better, not for the worse.

Some fear his success will be misinterpreted. That children run wild 10 meters behind the line of scrimmage, unleashing risky throws that they cannot complete. Those counterproductive tendencies will be encouraged and the foundations will be compromised. Sean Martin, the head coach of Raymore-Peculiar High School in Missouri, recalls a pitch that violated just about every traditional quarterbacking rule, and moments later, he heard a QB coach tell the violator, “Don’t ever throw the ball like that again.”

However, many coaches are embracing the trend.

What was once forbidden is now being forgiven, says Maryland QB trainer Chris Baucia.

In many cases it is even taught.

‘He changed the way QB’s thinking’

The most common misinterpretation is that Mahome’s genius is spontaneous. The reality is that every highlight roll is drilled obsessively for years. Mahomes even began training the non-viewers at Texas Tech in 2015 as a mechanism to move defenders and open passing windows with his eyes.

There is a method to everything Mahomes does, and even traditionalists have come to understand this. So, instead of regretting it, they added it to their curricula. Terry Copacia, a longtime QB guru in Michigan, has turned throws that used to be taboo into what he calls the Mahomes exercise. Greg Jones, a high school coach who runs a QB academy in Missouri, has traveled the country observing other camps, and has seen coaches drill no-look passes and cross-body throws.

He’s changed how QBs think and how they think they should throw the ball, Jones says of Mahomes.

He has also changed the way they teach.

Partly because of him, Copacia says, I’m teaching young QBs to throw with a more outside angle as opposed to the vertical throw many have been coached on in previous years.

Most coaches have realized that what was once considered inappropriate is actually necessary in modern football. Fundamentals are still fundamental, especially in the pocket. But athletic, aggressive defenses and the run-pass option have made off-platform throws essential. The quarterback position has really evolved, in the sense that sometimes you have to be creative, Trickey says. QBs must be able to drop their arm and sneak a short pass around a defensive lineman. They must be able to flee without getting up, as they have been taught for decades.

In that sense, Mahomes is as much a product of evolution as a reason for it. But even coaches who claim the trend predates Mahomes agree that he’s been a catalyst; that he redefined the QB prototype; that he encourages coaches and teens alike to follow suit.

And the teenagers, like Henry Martin, are taking advantage of it. On Week 1, at Drive No. 1 of the 2021 season, Martin snapped a photo in the red zone. A defensive end and nose guard came together. Martin’s pocket shrank, so he dropped his arm, gave a pass between two defenders and hit a receiver on an underroute for a touchdown.

For three years he had watched Mahomes make similar throws. He worked on it himself for about two years. In practice, he throws off balance and at different angles, refining football’s trendiest technique.

Watch Mahomes on Sundays and occasionally think: Wow. How did he do that? Then go back to the practice, or perhaps a private session, and try to find out.

When you see Pat doing it, Martin says, it has a huge effect on everyone else.