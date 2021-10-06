Sports
Fantasy Hockey Round Table – Breakouts Players & Rookie Picks
With the 2021-22 NHL regular season set to drop the puck on October 12, we reached out to our experts here at ESPN Fantasy Hockey and the NHL on ESPN to get their thoughts on who are the breakthrough players they’re looking for. and which rookies will make the biggest fantasy impact.
There’s still plenty of time to gather your friends, or take part in one of our public competitions, and draft today. In addition, for ESPN+ members, join an exclusive competition for a chance to win win prizes.
Ready to play? free sign-up Today.
Which player do you expect a breakthrough season from?
Victoria Matiash, fantasy analyst: Conor Garland, F, Vancouver Canucks. After escaping from the desert, the fourth-year forward will break loose next to downtown Elias Pettersson or Bo Horvat in Vancouver. Minutes on the Canucks’ highest power play will only help. After averaging 0.38 points per game in his rookie season and 0.57 in his sophomore year, Garland scored 0.79 last campaign. In line with that upward trend, the 25-year-old is taking his next productive step this year.
Sean Allen, fantasy analyst: Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken. When you look at defenders’ scoring goals over the past three NHL seasons, Dunn comes in at a surprising 19th place. His 27 goals with the St. Louis Blues are more than Drew Doughty, John Klingberg or Seth Jones scored in that time. But what’s even more impressive: the 20 other players who were all tied or better than Dunn’s total have skated an average of between 21 and 25 minutes per game in that time. Dunn scored a humble 17:27, easily the lowest of all the front runners. You can do the same drill with his shot total and get the same overall result. Regardless of the role given to 38-year-old Mark Giordano with the Kraken, there is a chance for a lot more scoring from Dunn this season.
Arda cal, NHL on ESPN host: Kaapo Kakko, RW, New York Rangers. After being drafted as No. 2 overall in 2019, Kakko hasn’t produced what Rangers fans had hoped so far, but last season saw a marked improvement in the defensive portion of Kakko’s game. With Pavel Buchnevich gone, there is a chance for a player to step down. Kakko has seen some time this preseason with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome at the top. Of course people will point to Alexis Lafreniere, the number 1 of 2020, as the one to be chosen as the “breakthrough” player for the Rangers this season, but for me both players have a great season (as well as solid goaltending from Igor Shesterkin) the significantly boost the Rangers’ expectations after the season. As the front-line assignment for Kakko enters the regular season, he will be put in a great position to produce and have his breakthrough moment, with one of the most exciting players in the league baking bread.
Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL reporter: Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils. It’s year 3 for Jack Hughes in the NHL, and his improvement will continue with Dougie Hamilton helping at the back to give offense. The beneficiary of that improvement is likely Sharangovich, a 23-year-old winger from Belarus. Because the Devils were (again) terrible, his rookie season of 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games went unnoticed, as did his third on the team with 114 shots. The goals will have to come from somewhere for Jersey, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I see more than 25 coming from Yegor.
Which rookie do you think will make the best fantasy impact this year?
Victoria: Jamie Drysdale, D, Anaheim Ducks. He’s my early favorite for the Calder, for starters. An outstanding skater, the 19-year-old should soon be anchoring Anaheim’s top special teams. Why not? The rebuilding Ducks have little to lose by knocking out the teen’s attacking defender after having a league-worst 8.9 power play percentage in 2020-21. Add to that some top four minutes, and the chance to play up front with other thriving young talent (see: Trevor Zegras), and Drysdale should be in for a rich, first full season.
sean: Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings. Every effort has been made to give Seider the best chance of success this season. He already has professional experience in North America, having skated in the AHL in 2019-20. In Nick Leddy, the Red Wings Seider brought into the game an accomplished defense partner who has enjoyed many years of success as a two-way force. Seider has a natural attack on his game and the Red Wings desperately need it to be generated from the blue line.
Arda: Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens. This might be the easy choice given the great post season Caufield had and he is currently the gambling favorite to win the Calder trophy but someone has to pick him as obvious as it is so I’m gonna be that guy . Side note, a Habs player hasn’t won the Calder since Ken Dryden in 1972. That seems wrong, but it isn’t. Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cole Caulfield follows up his Hobey Baker/Stanley Cup Final season with more hardware.
greg: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs. I know what you’re saying, “Hasn’t he been in the league since 2019-20?” Well, but as my friend Justin Bourne of Sportsnet pointed out, Bunting hasn’t played more than 25 games in a season, hasn’t played in six or more games for two consecutive seasons, and was still 25 years old on September 15th. cutoff for rookies, as the birthday is September 17th. This is a long-winded way of saying that a man who had 10 goals in 21 games with the Coyotes last season and might play with John Tavares and William Nylander in Toronto.
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/fantasy/hockey/story/_/id/32344411/fantasy-hockey-roundtable-breakouts-players-rookie-picks
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]