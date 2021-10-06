Fantasy Hockey Round Table – Breakouts Players & Rookie Picks

With the 2021-22 NHL regular season set to drop the puck on October 12, we reached out to our experts here at ESPN Fantasy Hockey and the NHL on ESPN to get their thoughts on who are the breakthrough players they’re looking for. and which rookies will make the biggest fantasy impact.

Which player do you expect a breakthrough season from?

Victoria Matiash, fantasy analyst: Conor Garland, F, Vancouver Canucks. After escaping from the desert, the fourth-year forward will break loose next to downtown Elias Pettersson or Bo Horvat in Vancouver. Minutes on the Canucks’ highest power play will only help. After averaging 0.38 points per game in his rookie season and 0.57 in his sophomore year, Garland scored 0.79 last campaign. In line with that upward trend, the 25-year-old is taking his next productive step this year.

Sean Allen, fantasy analyst: Vince Dunn, D, Seattle Kraken. When you look at defenders’ scoring goals over the past three NHL seasons, Dunn comes in at a surprising 19th place. His 27 goals with the St. Louis Blues are more than Drew Doughty, John Klingberg or Seth Jones scored in that time. But what’s even more impressive: the 20 other players who were all tied or better than Dunn’s total have skated an average of between 21 and 25 minutes per game in that time. Dunn scored a humble 17:27, easily the lowest of all the front runners. You can do the same drill with his shot total and get the same overall result. Regardless of the role given to 38-year-old Mark Giordano with the Kraken, there is a chance for a lot more scoring from Dunn this season.

Arda cal, NHL on ESPN host: Kaapo Kakko, RW, New York Rangers. After being drafted as No. 2 overall in 2019, Kakko hasn’t produced what Rangers fans had hoped so far, but last season saw a marked improvement in the defensive portion of Kakko’s game. With Pavel Buchnevich gone, there is a chance for a player to step down. Kakko has seen some time this preseason with Artemi Panarin and Ryan Strome at the top. Of course people will point to Alexis Lafreniere, the number 1 of 2020, as the one to be chosen as the “breakthrough” player for the Rangers this season, but for me both players have a great season (as well as solid goaltending from Igor Shesterkin) the significantly boost the Rangers’ expectations after the season. As the front-line assignment for Kakko enters the regular season, he will be put in a great position to produce and have his breakthrough moment, with one of the most exciting players in the league baking bread.

Greg Wyshynski, senior NHL reporter: Yegor Sharangovich, New Jersey Devils. It’s year 3 for Jack Hughes in the NHL, and his improvement will continue with Dougie Hamilton helping at the back to give offense. The beneficiary of that improvement is likely Sharangovich, a 23-year-old winger from Belarus. Because the Devils were (again) terrible, his rookie season of 30 points (16 goals, 14 assists) in 54 games went unnoticed, as did his third on the team with 114 shots. The goals will have to come from somewhere for Jersey, and I wouldn’t be surprised if I see more than 25 coming from Yegor.

Which rookie do you think will make the best fantasy impact this year?

Victoria: Jamie Drysdale, D, Anaheim Ducks. He’s my early favorite for the Calder, for starters. An outstanding skater, the 19-year-old should soon be anchoring Anaheim’s top special teams. Why not? The rebuilding Ducks have little to lose by knocking out the teen’s attacking defender after having a league-worst 8.9 power play percentage in 2020-21. Add to that some top four minutes, and the chance to play up front with other thriving young talent (see: Trevor Zegras), and Drysdale should be in for a rich, first full season.

sean: Moritz Seider, D, Detroit Red Wings. Every effort has been made to give Seider the best chance of success this season. He already has professional experience in North America, having skated in the AHL in 2019-20. In Nick Leddy, the Red Wings Seider brought into the game an accomplished defense partner who has enjoyed many years of success as a two-way force. Seider has a natural attack on his game and the Red Wings desperately need it to be generated from the blue line.

Arda: Cole Caufield, Montreal Canadiens. This might be the easy choice given the great post season Caufield had and he is currently the gambling favorite to win the Calder trophy but someone has to pick him as obvious as it is so I’m gonna be that guy . Side note, a Habs player hasn’t won the Calder since Ken Dryden in 1972. That seems wrong, but it isn’t. Anyway, I wouldn’t be surprised if Cole Caulfield follows up his Hobey Baker/Stanley Cup Final season with more hardware.

greg: Michael Bunting, Toronto Maple Leafs. I know what you’re saying, “Hasn’t he been in the league since 2019-20?” Well, but as my friend Justin Bourne of Sportsnet pointed out, Bunting hasn’t played more than 25 games in a season, hasn’t played in six or more games for two consecutive seasons, and was still 25 years old on September 15th. cutoff for rookies, as the birthday is September 17th. This is a long-winded way of saying that a man who had 10 goals in 21 games with the Coyotes last season and might play with John Tavares and William Nylander in Toronto.