Women’s golf poles top five finish





WILMETTE, sick. The Oregon women’s golf team finished the second tournament of the fall in fifth place after finishing the Windy City Classic with its best round of the week on Tuesday at Westmoreland Country Club. The Ducks finished the tournament with a 35-over 899, led by a 7-over 295 in the third and final round. That was a three-stroke improvement from Monday’s second round and 11 strokes better than Oregon’s 18 holes. Stanford won the team title at 14-over par. It is the second consecutive top-five finish that opens the trap for the Ducks, who started last weekend 2021-22 with a dominant win over the Mason Rudolph Championship. Oregon has now finished in the top five in 14 of the last 16 tournaments dating back to 2019-20, and 20 of the 27 tournaments since head coach Derek Radley took over ahead of the 2018-19 season. “This has been a pretty demanding course with some tough conditions this week,” Radley said. “It certainly didn’t come as easy for us as in our first tournament, but I am proud of the way our team has fought and the standings have risen after a slow start yesterday. “This is a very resilient team and they are doing a great job fighting and playing for each other. I am impressed with the way they stayed with the team and worked their way to a top five finish.” How it happened: Junior Ching-Tzu Cheno finished as Oregon’s top person, shooting her second straight 1-over 73 on Tuesday to finish in 11th place at 6 over. Chen was 2 over at the turn on the last lap before shooting 1 under over her last nine holes. Senior Tze-Han (Heather) Lino was one shot behind Chen, finishing in 12th place overall, finishing the week with a 4-over 76 in the third round. Oregon was one of only four teams in the field to place two people in the top 15. Junior Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen was the Ducks’ top performer on Tuesday, becoming the only Oregon player this week to shoot under par with a 1-under 71. Nielsen was 2 over through 14 holes before firing off three consecutive birdies to get under par. Junior Briana Chacon rebounded nicely from some tough rounds on Monday to add to the team score with a 3-over 75 in the final round. sophomore Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lue matched Lin with a 4-over 76 to round out the counting scores and finished as Oregon’s third-highest person in a tie for 27th at 11-over par. Ducks on the leaderboard: 5. Oregon 306-298-295 899 (+35)

11. Ching-Tzu Cheno 76-73-73 222 (+6)

T12. Tze-Han (Heather) Lino 75-72-76 223 (+7)

T27. Hsin-Yu (Cynthia) Lue 75-76-76 227 (+11)

T34. Sophie Kibsgaard Nielsen 80-77-71 228 (+12)

65. Briana Chacon 83-79-75 237 (+21) What it means: The Ducks didn’t play their cleanest wave, but still managed to finish in the top five while playing in difficult conditions against a difficult field. That speaks to the overall talent in Oregon’s lineup, which was on full display last weekend during the Ducks’ historic fall opener victory. remarkable: Oregon led the field with a total of 170 pars for the week, and the Ducks were 1-under par overall on par-5 holes. Lin was 2 under on par-5 holes, while Chen and Lu each tied 1 under Chacon and Chen ahead of the team leader with 37 total pars, tied for fourth most in the field. Lin and Nielsen each had seven birdies in total to match the team lead. Next one: The Ducks will return to action at the Stanford Intercollegiate on October 15-17, their third of four tournaments this fall.

