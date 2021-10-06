How Close Is Indian Cricket To Gender Equality? | Cricket News

Pink ball concept

The past month has been interesting for women’s cricket. The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the guardians of cricket, decided to abolish the term batsman. It was replaced by batter in an effort to bring gender neutrality into play. Then there was an endearing ad from the 90s that was recreated with reversed roles on the cricket pitch.The recent pink ball Test played by the Indian women’s team in Australia is seen as an attempt to market the Test format in women’s cricket as it is done in the men’s game.There has been a conscious movement when it comes to gender equality in sport. Perhaps now is a good time to surface and find out how far Indian cricket has come on that front.Former India captain Anjum Chopra believes that while the pink ball test may seem exciting, it is unfair for Indian female cricketers to be thrown in the deep end when they barely play Test matches. The skills needed to play the longer format are different. Most of these players are not used to playing with the red ball and now they are suddenly asked to play with the pink ball. It’s a nice step forward anyway, she said.Diana Edulji, a major in Indian women’s cricket and someone who has served as an administrator as part of the Committee of Trustees (CoA), the bottom line is that test cricket should be a regular fixture in Indian women’s cricket. If other countries do not want to play Tests, India, Australia and England must continue to play Tests. More players will come forward. We should go back to the time when we had the two-day red ball games, she thought.

pay difference

Much has been said about the wage differentials between Indian male and female cricketers. However, both Anjum and Diana feel like it’s not as bad as it seems. There is movement on that front.

It’s a good time to be a female cricketer. I don’t see a female cricketer currently earning the same salary as a male cricketer. The women’s team must continue to perform and win a World Cup. It will take time, but it will certainly happen, Anjum thinks.

Diana keeps it very practical. You can’t compare it to cricket for men in terms of the marketing value it has. Since BCCI took over women’s cricket, the pay has increased enormously. They can’t complain that they don’t get their dues. The players make performances and are recognized for it.

Infrastructure and gender awareness

BCCI has always been guilty of neglecting the needs of female cricketers. In the past five years, things have started to change.

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim, who served as general manager of BCCI from 2018 to 2021, spoke about the challenges he faced when he took office. Indian sport is a reflection of Indian society, says Karim. What is important for the growth of women in India is to make them understand that they have their own identity. They can run independently. We need young girls to get into BCCI’s fold at a young age. Gender awareness will then come into the picture, Karim told TOI.

It was a conscious effort to improve facilities for women. The facilities that the boys enjoyed were to be given similar facilities. Make cricket stadiums gender-friendly, including NCA. It was made accessible to girls.

Even state academies. The ground infrastructure went up. There were many complaints that the practice facilities and ground conditions were not in order. The changing rooms and toilets needed to be improved, he added.

According to Karim, a lot of effort needs to be put in by the state association to start inter-district cricket and women’s club cricket.

A full-fledged Womens IPL

Anjum believes that a full-fledged IPL for women will lead to gender equality in sports in the country. Not only will it encourage young girls to take up the sport, but it will also show a lot of respect for the female players. If they play in the same stadiums and tournaments as the men, there will be mutual respect between male and female players, she said.

Edulji is all for a separate window, even if the board continues with the four-team T20 challenge. First, a separate window must be found for the T20 challenge for women. Next year there will be an IPL for 10 teams. It will be difficult to push women’s competitions. A separate window gives them space, she thought.

However, Karim believes that gender equality and IPL for women are currently linked. There is much work to be done. We first need a robust and dynamic domestic structure. For example, India has started playing test cricket. We need to have a domestic multi-day format. IPL when it has to be done, will happen. It will help the growth of cricket for women. At this stage, it’s just as important to have a stronger base at the domestic level, Karim noted.