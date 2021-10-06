Red River Showdown: ‘Progress Report’ for Texas Football vs. Oklahoma Sooners

Even in the worst seasons of Texas football, nothing beats the Red River Showdown. It is never “just a game”.

“You come to Texas to play in different games like this,” offensive lineman Derek Kerstetter said Monday.

Saturday’s showcase at the Cotton Bowl could be just a taste of what Big 12 fans could see in December. Texas (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) has not lost a game yet, led by quarterback Casey Thompson. UT has also beaten opponents 160-62 during its three-game win streak.

Meanwhile, the Sooners (5-0, 2-0 Big 12) remain undefeated, but have yet to beat an FBS opponent by a wide margin.

For a team expected to “walk away” with the Big 12 title, hopes of making a College Football Playoff could rely on a Texas State Fair win in front of a packed house.

That doesn’t just apply to Oklahoma. Texas could very well be in playoff talks with a win over the sixth-ranked Sooners.

“Ultimately, if you play against the team that has won the conference in recent history, this is an opportunity to essentially see where we are at this point,” Texas coach Steve Sarkisian said Monday. “We’re going to find out. We’re going to see where we stand.”

Saturday is the first Red River game in Sarkisian’s career. He is no stranger to heated rivalry during his time in Pac-12 or SEC. At USC, he faced UCLA five times. As Washington head coach, he won the Washington State Apple Cup four of his five seasons.

Last season with head coach Nick Saban out, Sarkisian interrupted Alabama and propelled Alabama to a 42-13 victory over Auburn in the Iron Bowl, sealing Sark’s status as head coach material this offseason.

It doesn’t take a homegrown name to understand what’s at stake when these two schools take the field. Even newcomer Sark knows that.

“I’m looking forward to this match,” Sarkisian said. “To think that this is the 117th time these two schools have met is a crazy number. So from that aspect, the State Fair, all those things, I’m looking forward to it.”

Storylines abound here. The Sooners, led by head coach Lincoln Riley, look vulnerable for the first time.

One of Oklahoma’s greatest assets is its offensive line play and run play. Both are having a hard time so far.

The Sooners are in 76th place nationally in run offense, with QB Spencer Rattler having been fired eight times this season. Tennessee transfer running back Eric Gray has yet to score a touchdown despite averaging five yards per game.

On the other hand, the power of Texas is the ground game. Running back Bijan Robinson now ranks second in the nation, behind Michigan state’s Kenneth Walker. The Heisman hype from earlier this season continues to grow, as does Robinson’s role in attack.

“I felt really good coming out of that game with that kind of workload,” Robinson said of his career high of 35 to TCU on Saturday. “I’m just ready to go.”

Thompson will also draw fans on both sides of the border as he hails from Oklahoma City.

His father, Charles, played quarterback for the program in the late 1980s. His older brother, Kendal, was a member of the program from 2011-13.

Meanwhile, both schools recruited QB Thompson in 2018.

“It’s a dream come true for me to start in this game, but I really don’t think I’ll be nervous, anxious or tense,” said Thompson. “I feel like playing. I wish we could play today if we could.”

As an annual mid-season matchup, Red River usually serves a “progress report” for both programs.

Texas wants to show that the week 2 road loss to Arkansas was a fluke. The Sooners must prove that the battle for the Big 12 title includes them.

The last time Texas won in this series came back in 2018 off the leg of Cameron “The Kicker” Dicker as time went on.

Texas would beat Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Sooners, led by Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray, would face Alabama in the Orange Bowl in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ultimately, Texas-OU is a tradition almost as old as the sport itself.

“It really is my favorite game. It always has been,” UT linebacker Luke Brockermeyer. “I think it’s the biggest rivalry in college football.”

