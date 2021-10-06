Illini Close Gap, One Back at Blessings Collegiate Invite





FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. The #12-ranked Illinois men’s golf team took the lowest team score of the day during Tuesday’s second round of action at the Blessings Collegiate Invitational, allowing the Fighting Illini to close the gap to within one stroke of host and tournament leader Arkansas en route to Wednesday. final at Blessings Golf Club. The Orange and Blue – led by a trio of 60s round 2 scores from seniors Adrien Dumont de Chassart (67) and Tommy Kuhl (69), and sophomore Piercen Hunt (69) posted a team total of 280 (-8) and jumped 8 strokes faster than the Razorbacks’ pace after Monday’s opening round. “It was a solid day”, head coach Mike Klein said. “We had a lot of control over our games today. We rode it pretty well, we played well from tee to green and we had good speed on the greens; the putts just didn’t fall as much as they could have, so as a coach I was very happy with the day.” Dumont de Chassart was bogey-free on his second round, matching Kuhl for team lead with five birdies on the day, to turn a season-low round and jump nine places in the individual standings to tie for seventh with a two rounds total of 139 (-5). “Adrien played very solid yesterday but had those two big numbers. Today he knocked out those two big numbers and that was the difference,” added Small. “He was in control of his game. It was just a solid, solid round and that’s why I was proud of him.” He is one stroke behind Hunt, who shot a career-best total of 69 (-3) for the second consecutive round. Hunt (138) is tied by four points for third place, four strokes behind 36-hole leader Luke Long (134) of Arkansas. Arizona’s Chase Sienkiewicz is three times behind Long’s pace in solo second. Kuhl’s 69 in round 2 also equates to a season best for the Morton, Illinois native, and is just one stroke away from his low career. He started his day with a bogey at No. 1, but settled for five birdies and just one extra bogey the rest of the way. He’s up 10 places on the leaderboard and is 2-under in a draw for 12e place on the way to round 3. Junior Jerry Jic rounded out the score for the Illini on round 2 with a 3-over 75. Ji, who opened on Monday with a par 72 tie, was again tied at 13, but bogeyed on numbers 14, 17 and 18 to fall back in a tie for 26e at 3-over. freshman Dylan Keating , playing in his first tournament in Illini’s lineup, shot 7-over for the day and is 10-over in two rounds to be in a 49e. The Illini are in a tight race atop the team standings with 18 holes to play. Arkansas leads the field with 565, followed by Illinois (566), Ole Miss (567) and Tennessee (569). North Carolina (574) rounds out the top five en route to round 3. “Now tomorrow, of course, we have to reset,” Small added. “And like everything we do, we’ll try to make improvements in the things that we individually could have done a little better today, and we’ll be ready tomorrow to fight and pretend it’s 0-0 because there are four or five teams that can win this thing.” The Illini stalls on lap 3 on Wednesday morning from 10:45 a.m. CT. Live scores are available all day on Golfstat.com. Round 3 of Wednesday will again be broadcast live on GOLF Channel from 3-6pm CT. FOLLOW THE #ILLINIA For more golf news on Men’s Fighting Illini, stay tuned to FightingIllini.com and follow @IlliniMGolf on social media:Twitter|Instagram|Facebook.

