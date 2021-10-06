IPL 2021: Diet, mindset boost Glenn Maxwell from RCB | Cricket News







This season he is Royal Challengers Bangalore’s highest finisher with 407 runs from 12 games with a strike rate of 145.35.

The 32-year-old linked his transformation to change in diet and

Diet was probably a big one. I’ve changed a few things, I’m not 25 anymore. I made sure I was in good shape when I showed up for RCB. As for the batting, it was more like a repeat of the mentality I had at the Big Bash (League) and other international matches, he said on

Tuesday.

On what clicks for him with the bat in T20s, Maxwell said: I know I can score quickly, I do that well in one day cricket, so in T20 cricket it was more about the start of the innings by just having solid technique , making sure I take in all the information before taking that big first risk. You are so much more equipped when you take in that information.

Maxwell pointed out that for him to maintain his form, the initial momentum is crucial.

I think I just got a fair bit of momentum from the start of the tournament (in India). I got off to a good start and I think that’s a big part. In recent years where I have played well, I have started the tournament well and have been able to continue that momentum in the future. If you look at 2014 and 2017, two of my better years, in all the first few games, I started well, he said.

