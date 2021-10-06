Week 5 University Football Stars





Week 5 of the college football season featured quite a few impressive games from NFL Draft hopeful. Even with stiff competition, the weekend’s best performances came from arguably the best quarterback in the draft class and a rising player in the linebacker position. MALIK WILLIS Malik Willis was great for the Liberty Flames and this year he has taken the step of going from an exciting college football player to a legit quarterback prospect. Against UAB, Willis tore the blazers through the air And on the ground. Malik Willis is strong, agile and explosive. UAB generates quick pressure, but Willis turns a negative into a positive. He has a special ability to create! pic.twitter.com/P8C4v5SZ9L Damian Parson (@DP_NFL) October 2, 2021 All in all, Willis threw for 287 yards and a touchdown while taking 144 yards and two more scores on the ground. Willis was decisive and accurate as a passer and delivered as a playmaker rushing football. To date, Willis has thrown 11 touchdowns and rushed more than 400 yards in five games. In a quarterback class with no apparent man, Malik Willis has made a case for himself as he has started this season. Last weekend came the most impressive feat of the Georgia defense. Arkansas had a hot streak this year and their offense was a huge reason why. Well, Georgia stepped onto the field with them and slammed the door on every possible disturbance, beating the Razorbacks 37-0. NAKOBE DEAN Such an amazing performance was keyed in in part by junior linebacker Nakobe Dean. The six-foot, 225-pound linebacker is built more like a strong safety and moves like a two. But his mix of instincts and physicality was too much for Arkansas, as as a blitzer he scored 1.5 sacks, was a factor in every running game and looked great in cover. Arkansas only got 75 yards on the ground and 87 yards on the ground. Partly because of the speed that Nakobe Dean brings to the middle of the field. Nakobe Dean is arguably the best blitzer in the country. Times the snap to perfection and shoots from a cannon over Stromberg’s face and crawls under him. pic.twitter.com/UyGsVP2wMb Bobby Football (@Rob__Paul) October 4, 2021 Nakobe Dean already has 3.5 sacks this season, a testament to the kind of weapon he has on the defense. With his speed, he is a picture of the modern NFL linebacker. If he can continue to produce and perform like he did against Arkansas, you’ll be hearing his name a lot more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bleedinggreennation.com/2021/10/5/22711676/week-5-college-football-standouts-nfl-draft-prospects-malik-willis-quarterback-eagles-qb-liberty-bgn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos