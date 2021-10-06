Tennis Netherlands hopes that team play will propel them into the spring – Port Arthur News





The Dutch tennis team is ready for a second place in the district. The Bulldogs will play their final game against Galena Park on Thursday to close out the team season. The singles and doubles will start in the spring. It has been very competitive this year, said Netherlands Head Coach Jorge Lopez. Barbers Hill, PNG and Galena Park were really good. I feel like we did a great job. I was a little disappointed that we lost to Barbers Hill. I really think we should have won that game and we were a little too confident. The Barbers Hill coach put his players in the right place to beat us. The Netherlands only returned five players from last year’s selection. The Bulldogs lost two games in three sets to the Eagles. Lopez said he believes his team was good enough to win everything. If we had won one of those matches, we would have beaten them, he said. We really only have two guys back from last year’s team. We had three that didn’t want to play this year and some of them graduated. I’ve moved three freshmen to the team and one plays all the time. He is a good player. Aaron Berry led the boys’ team for the season. He was the district winner in the spring, Lopez said. He has not lost in preplay and district play. Megan Do, who made the state finals last season, returns for the Bulldogs. Do has raised her level of play, Lopez said. (Teamplay) helped her a lot, he said. It has given her something to look forward to and go to college next year. We focus on her service. If we can get her service to a college level, I think she’s going to be very good. Serving is such a big part of the game. We have worked a lot on that. Lopez said that Do and Berry lift each other up. (Berry) is very strong and he brings a lot to the table, Lopez said. He’s a great exercise for Megan. I know his (Universal Tennis Rating) has gone up a lot. He’s already in his 60s. That’s high. He has improved a lot because his consistency and percentage play were better. He does not lose any stupid points and attacks. He’s a great butcher. Do and Berry are captains and are joined by Srikar Rachamalla, Sam Carrillo and Cassidy Venable as the only returning starters. Lopez said the teams playing in the fall will propel the student-athletes into singles and doubles in the spring. This time has really helped, he said. The top players feel that they always have to win. Everyone has really improved, so I think we’ll be in really good shape in the spring.

