Megan Shackleton and Sue Bailey’s teamwork key to their bronze medal at the Paralympic Tokyo





< class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:53.3605%"/> Dream Team: Sue Bailey and Megan Shackleton, right, from Yorkshire and Great Britain celebrate bronze on the table tennis team at the Tokyo Paralympic Games. (Photo: Getty Images) Megan Shackleton, 22, of Todmorden and Sue Bailey, 48, an elementary school teacher from Barnsley who competed in her fifth Paralympic Games, won bronze together in the women’s team, class 4-5, in the Far East. Shackleton, who broke her spine in a machine-related accident at the age of nine that left her in a wheelchair, competed in both the Tokyo 2020 singles and team event, taking advantage of the disappointment of an early exit in the former to ensure that she didn’t leave Tokyo empty-handed in the latter. Shackleton pulled off a tough singles group, taking on Paralympic champion and world No. 1 Zhou Ying and world No. 12, Bhavina Patel, who both advanced to the final. Register to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cutting through the noise In my head I really wanted to get through the group, and I think I was feeling a little tense, said first Paralympic athlete Shackleton, who started playing table tennis at age 12 at a Playground to Podium event in Leeds, closing in joined the GB Pathway squad a year later. < class=""> < style="display:block;padding-top:71.0411%"/> Megan Shackleton of Team Great Britain takes a selfie with teammates during table tennis practice ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Everyone wants to do well at the Paralympic Games, and I think I just felt the pressure. The loss in the singles left Shackleton hungry for a medal, especially as she was the only athlete in her flat still on the podium. I had nothing to lose and everything to gain, said Shackleton, who had the chance to sit next to Paralympic gold and silver medalist Richard Whitehead on the plane to Japan. My motto for going to the team event was to leave it all there and I couldn’t have done more physically if I had tried. A loss in the doubles and Bailey pushed to the fifth set in the deciding singles set a tense moment as the fate of the bronze came down to Shackleton’s singles match. I had a pretty high demand to go ahead and win my singles because the girl I played was in the ranking above me, meaning she has less of a handicap and was also world No. 2, Shackleton added. I felt like I had the weight of the world on my shoulders. But she took the win, and Shackleton and Bailey’s partnership, which was forged in 2015 and had previously won bronze at the 2017 world championships, were now Paralympic medalists. They pin their success on their communication skills, effectively helping each other navigate competitions, and giving words of encouragement when needed. I told Sue as we played the double medal match that I needed her help because I was very nervous so she was able to get me used to it and the same goes the other way around, Shackleton continued. We train so hard together, and it’s just trust. Sometimes it falls on me and I may be the person who loses the deciding game, but we come as a team and there is no judgment anyway, no matter the outcome. Shackleton calls swimmer Rebecca Adlington her sporting inspiration and hopes to promote a new wave of table tennis players herself. I’ve worked hard over the years, Shackleton added. We give everything every day to train, we give everything at competitions and it doesn’t always pay off, but to have everything come together at the right time was a great feeling.

