Boston Red Sox oust New York Yankees, ready for ‘huge challenge’ against Tampa Bay Rays in ALDS

BOSTON — As the ball sailed over the midfield perimeter fence and landed 427 feet from the plate into a horde of lucky Red Sox fans, Xander Bogaerts turned to the Boston dugout to tense his muscles before resuming his home run.

This is the matchup the New York Yankees wanted.

And the Red Sox were ready.

Bogaerts and Kyle Schwarber homered off Yankees trump Gerrit Cole, and Nathan Eovaldi shutout in the sixth inning in the American League Wild Card Game to win the Red Sox 6-2 against New York on Tuesday-evening.

Bogaerts also defeated Aaron Judge at the plate in the sixth, while Boston advanced to the best-of-five AL Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays. Game 1 is Thursday night in St. Petersburg, Florida.

“Now we move on to the next one, and we just have to be ready to take on a great baseball team,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “When the season started, everyone was talking about being the best team in the major leagues, and we face a huge challenge. But we are ready.”

The Yankees, who lead the majors with 27 World Series championships, haven’t won everything since 2009. After fishing for a matchup with the Red Sox in a potential tiebreaker, the Yankees landed in Boston for the wildcard game.

And the Red Sox defeated them in the postseason for the third straight try.

A year after baseball spent its postseason in bubbles in neutral venues to protect itself from the pandemic, a sold-out crowd of 38,324 — the largest at Fenway Park since the 2018 World Series — filled the old yard to one of the most impassioned rekindle the sport’s rivalries. There were enough Yankee fans among them to stir up a raucous back and forth of insulting chants.

“The Bogaerts homer in the first inning — I mean, talk about a pop. And, you know, the crowd went crazy, and you feed off that energy,” Schwarber said. “You thrive on that, and the Red Sox nation brought it tonight. We needed it and you can’t say enough about the crowd.”

It was the fifth playoff game between the old foes, with Boston taking a 3-2 lead. That doesn’t count for the 1978 AL East tiebreak — technically regular-season game No. 163 — that the Yankees won thanks to Bucky Dent’s home run into the net above the Green Monster.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a New York third baseman when he added to the heartbreak with his walk-off homer in the 11th inning in Game 7 of the 2003 AL Championship Series.

Boston hasn’t lost any of them since.

The Red Sox retaliated the following year when they rallied after losing the first three games of the ALCS to knock out New York and then won their first World Series title in 86 years. They won three more championships, in 2007, 2013, and 2018, when they knocked out the Yankees in the division round.

Any lingering pain disappeared in the first inning in the stands in the midfield on Tuesday night.

Unlike Dent, who narrowly cleared the left field wall that is just 310 feet from home plate, Bogaerts lined a 120-foot line into the center of the field. And unlike Carlton Fisk, who contorted his body to get the ball right in Game 6 of the 1975 World Series, Bogaerts interrupted his home run only to bend for the Red Sox dugout.

With Dent in the crowd and Boone in the Yankees dugout, the Red Sox chased Cole in the third after allowing Schwarber’s solo shot and raising two more men with no one out. In total, Cole gave up three runs on four hits and two walks, striking out three in two-plus innings.

Cole said he felt “sick in my stomach.”

“This is the worst feeling in the world,” said the star who signed a $324 million nine-year contract to join the Yankees for the 2019 season.

Eovaldi gave up just two hits in five innings, before giving up a solo home run to Anthony Rizzo — Schwarber’s teammate on the 2016 Chicago Cubs championship team — that sparked the first excited cheers from Yankees fans in the crowd.

With Boston leading 3-1, Judge followed with an infield single that ended Eovaldi, and reliever Ryan Brasier gave up a wall single to Giancarlo Stanton. Judge was accidentally waved home by third base coach Phil Nevin and was thrown easily at the plate – 8-6-2 – by the team that led the majors with 43 outfield assists during the season. (The Yankees retired 22 at home this season, most of them tied in baseball.)

“That was better for me personally than a home run,” said Bogaerts. “I mean, if that run scores, it’s 3-2, Stanton is on second base, all the momentum is on their side. The dugout is pumped up.

“When Judge got home, I saw that Stanton was pretty angry. He probably wanted a homer there, but also an RBI, and he didn’t get it, and he probably felt like he wasn’t doing much because that run wasn’t good. ” don’t score. But that changed the game.”

In total, Eovaldi gave up one run on four hits in 5 innings, striking out eight.

Alex Verdugo hit an RBI double in the sixth — he drove into a furious Bogaerts of the first to make it 4-1 — then batted in two more in the seventh to give Boston a 6-1 lead .

Stanton, who singled high off the wall early, hit a solo homerun in the ninth to make it 6-2. Joey Gallo followed with a deep drive to the right that was caught on the warning lane by Hunter Renfroe.

With one last “Yankees suck!” chants that reverberated through the ballpark, Garrett Whitlock got Gleyber Torres to pop to the middle to end it.

The Red Sox poured out of their dugout and bullpen to celebrate on the pitcher’s mound as “Dirty Water” blared through the speakers. A couple of Yankees stood in the dugout and watched.

The teams switched places twice in the final 10 days of the season, starting with the Yankees’ three-game sweep in Boston on September 24-26, which placed them in first place by wildcard. At one point, Major League Baseball went through tiebreak scenarios and the Yankees had to choose whether to play in Boston or Toronto to break a tie.

They chose Boston.

While the tiebreakers weren’t necessary as both teams finished ahead of the Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners—with identical 92-70 records, Boston earned home field advantage thanks to a 10-9 personal best—word of the Yankees’ decision inevitably reached the clubhouse. of the Red Sox.

“We knew about it. We don’t really talk about it because we had some business to sort out,” said Red Sox midfielder Enrique Hernandez before Tuesday’s game. “They wanted us and they have us now, so win or go home. That’s all.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.