NZ coach Stead says no tension around T20 opener v Pakistan | Cricket

New Zealand coach Gary Stead downplayed suggestions of tension surrounding their Twenty20 World Cup opener against Pakistan after the Black Caps recently left https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/new-zealand-unilaterally-suspends-odi- series-pakistan-after-security-alert-2021-09-17 their limited-overs tour of the South Asian country citing a security alert.

New Zealand’s withdrawal dealt a huge blow to Pakistan’s hopes of hosting regular international cricket, and England subsequently called off their men’s and women’s tours.

New Zealand will take on former champions Pakistan in their opening game in Group 2 on October 26 in Sharjah and Stead said his side was only concentrating on that.

“I’m not sure if there’s any more tension on it from our perspective,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Obviously what happened in Pakistan was sad for Pakistani cricket, their players and also our players, who missed that opportunity too.

“We can’t change what happened there. All we can do is prepare for the tournament and we will be first against Pakistan.”

New Zealand offers a second world title this year after claiming the inaugural World Test Championship https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/new-zealand-beat-india-by-8-wickets-win-wtc – title-2021-06-23 in June by beating India in the final.

Stead said they wouldn’t set too many goals.

“I think our first focuses on one game at a time, but the main goal is to get to that semi-final and when you’re there you know you’re only two wins away from a title,” Stead added.

“We are in a difficult group, I really think there are six to seven teams that can win this tournament and I think that is also good for world cricket.”

