Sports
San Angelo Central tennis top three-time defending 2-6A champion Abilene High
With a dominating performance on the girls side, the San Angelo Central High School tennis team positioned itself for at least part of the District 2-6A title after stopping three-time defending champion Abilene High 11-8 Tuesday night at the Tut Bartzen tennis complex.
The Bobcats will close the regular season on Friday on the road against Frenship.
If Central wins, it wins an outright title for the Bobcats. A win for Frenship would lead to a three-way championship tie with Central, Frenship and Abilene. The Eagles have already completed the regular season.
The Bobcats are now 5-0 in the quarter. Abilene finished 5-1.
Central won eight out of nine games on the girls’ side, but Abilene won seven out of nine on the boys’ side.
The Bobcats also won the mixed doubles.
Central celebrated with an icy Gatorade shower for head coach Brent Abilez, who took his first win against Abilene, including his first eight years with Abilene Wylie.
“It took a long time,” Abilez said. “We were close. I think the first year was 10-9 in a tiebreak in the third set that we lost, then 10-8 and last year we started hard, but we came back hard and we lost 11-8 .
“We’re always talking about, ‘Hey, someone has to be the one to do it. A team will eventually (beat Abilene). Why not?’ We have a young team. We have five sophomore boys in the lineup and we have replaced four of the top six girls. So these kids had the struggle and the guts to do it. It was a huge effort.”
It’s never an easy task to knock off Abilene.
“Coach (Stacy) Bryan’s team is well coached,” said the Bobcats coach. “We saw them all the time when I was with Abilene Wylie. In my 11 years I’ve never beaten her, so it’s a special moment. We lost the first three (at Central) and the fourth time is the charm. But we still have business to settle against Frenship.”
Abilez was surprised with the Gatorade shower.
“I didn’t know what was going on,” said the central coach. “It’s great. I told them we still have to do business, but we can still enjoy this time and celebrate. The kids doing that is great. It just brings the team together.”
Lady Cats senior Trinity Pfluger won her No. 1 singles match against Kaitlyn Strain 7-5, 2-6, 7-5, and she teamed up with Olivia Henderson for an 8-4 win against Charlie Anderson and Strain in the No. 1 doubles match .
This is the first time any of these central players has defeated Abilene as a team.
“It feels so good because we’ve never beaten them,” Pfluger said. “It’s a lot to take in, but it’s amazing. I think knowing we’d never won before and knowing we had nothing to lose gave us a lot of confidence.”
The Eagles expected nothing less from the Bobcats on Tuesday.
“Every year we play against San Angelo, it’s a fight,” said Bryan. “And tonight was no exception. We knew it was going to go in. It was close to everything. My kids played their hearts out and fought and San Angelo is a great team. And so now we’re starting to prepare for the playoffs .”
Having a team as strong as Central in the district benefits the Eagles whether they win or lose.
“This is going to help us move forward next week as we get close to the postseason,” said the Eagles coach. “We’ve played some competitive games and I think that always helps us in the long run.
“It’s always a good, healthy, friendly rivalry with Central. It always comes down to the wire and it’s always a great match.”
San Angelo Central 11, Abilene High 8
BOYS SINGLES
Griffin Sullivan, AHS, def. Sam Campassi, CHS, 6-0, 6-0; Jayton Aston, AHS, def. Nate James, CHS, 3-6, 6-0, 6-4; James Wellborn, AHS, def. Cullen Honea, CHS, 6-4, 4-6, 7-6; Landon Morris, AHS, def. Andre Carrasco, CHS, 6-2, 6-4; Davis Calhoun, CHS, def. Rolando Rivera, AHS, 0-6, 6-4, 7-5; Brent Wilcox, CHS, def. Ben Neie, AHS, 4-6, 6-2, 10-8.
BOYS DOUBLE GAME
Sullivan/Ashton, AHS, def. Campassi/James, CHS, 8-4; Wellborn/Morris, AHS, def. Wilcox/Calhoun, CHS, 9-8 (4); Rivera/Neie, AHS, def. Carrasco/Lyles, CHS, 8-2.
GIRLS SINGLES
Trinity Pfluger, CHS, def. Kaitlyn strain, AHS, 7-5, 2-6, 7-5; Olivia Henderson, CHS, def. Charlie Anderson, AHS, 6-1, 6-2; Jenna Vincent, CHS, def. Halle Smith, AHS, 6-1, 6-2; Karyssa Castillo, CHS, def. Holland Wiggins, AHS, 6-2, 6-2; Taylor Nevitt, AHS, def. Sayda Phongsavanthong, CHS, 6-1, 2-6, 10-8; Ann White, CHS, def. Caelan Barbarick, AHS, 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS DOUBLE GAME
Pfluger/Henderson, CHS, def. Stam/Anderson, AHS, 8-4; Vincent/Castillo, CHS, def. Smith/Barbarick, AHS, 8-5; Grace Craft/C. King, CHS, def. Nevitte/Zoe Barrett, AHS, 8-1.
MIXED DOUBLE GAME
Kenzie King/Cullen Honea, CHS, def. Frank Fang/Wiggins, AHS, 8-2.
Charles Bryce is a journalist who covers sports in West Texas. Send him a news tip [email protected] Consider supporting West Texas journalism with a GoSanAngelo.com subscription.
