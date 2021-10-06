Recap of the Weekend: Football Success, Cross Country Invitations, and a Field Hockey Overtime Win

football vs. Colombia

In an Ivy League home opener against the Columbia Lions (21 overall, 01 Ivy League), Princeton (30, 10) dominated the field and won 247. See the article by staff writers Wilson Conns and Julia Nguyens for more details on the victory of the tigers. Senior running back Collin Eaddy reached more than 2,000 rushing yards in the game, the seventh player in Princeton football history to do so.

Women’s Cross Country Invitations

On Friday, the women’s cross country team competed in both the Joe Piane Notre Dame Invitational and the Paul Short Open Run. The Tigers finished 16th out of 25 teams at Notre Dame with sophomore Fiona Max leading Princeton with a time of 17:00.3 in the 5K. Max was 48th with junior Abigail Loveys in 72nd (17:16.9).

In the Paul Short Race Open 6K, sophomores Lucy Huelskamp (22:02.1), Tsion Yared (22:03.5) and Luci Doogan (22:05.9) finished sixth, seventh and eighth respectively out of 291.

Princeton is hosting an invitation to the West Windsor Fields on Saturday, October 16.

Men’s Cross Country Invitations

Men’s cross country finished 3rd out of 40 teams on the Paul Short run last Friday. In the Mens College Gold 8K, the Tigers trailed the North Carolina Tar Heels (56 points) and Villanova Wildcats (57 points) with a total of 72 points. Five runners placed in the first 21. Senior Kevin Berry led the team with a time of 23:43.5. He was followed by sophomore Anthony Monte (23:47.1) and Joshua Zelek (23:47.4), freshman Nicholas Bendtsen (23:49.5) and senior Jakob Kintzele (23:53.1).

Four runners also ran the open 8K race. Senior Ed Trippas took first place with a time of 24:30.5. Senior Sam Ellis (24:41.6) was fifth, followed by sophomore Nate Tavakolian (24:47.9) in ninth, sophomore Jack Stanley (24:50.7) in 10th and senior Fahd Nasser (24:55.3) in 14th.

The men’s team travels to Tallahassee, Florida on Friday, October 15 for a pre-nationals invite.

Women’s soccer vs. Dartmouth

Women’s football (911 total, 20 Ivy League) returned from Dartmouth (441, 020) with their second Ivy League shoutout of the season with a score of 30. The Tigers attack pounded the net with eight shots on target. Senior striker Tatum Gee scored about 12 minutes into the game on an assist from freshman midfielder Lily Bryant, giving them a 10 advantage against the Big Green. Princeton managed to score two more times in the first half in 2 minutes. Senior forward Gabi Juarez, assisted by sophomore forward Jen Estes, added to the scoreboard, with another goal from the duo of Gee and Bryant. No goals were scored in the second half. Next Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. they will go out against Brown

Men’s soccer vs. Dartmouth

After a heavy loss to Saint Josephs (47 overall, 21 Atlantic 10) last Tuesday, the men’s soccer team (44 overall, 10 Ivy League) made an impressive comeback on the road in an Ivy League opener against Dartmouth. The game was an intense one between the two teams, but Princeton fought hard and walked away with a 32 double overtime (OT) victory. A goal averted by sophomore forward Walker Gillespie, assisted by freshman midfielder James Wangsness and junior striker Daniel Diaz-Bonilla, gave the Tigers an early 10 lead in the first half. Sophomore midfielder Malik Pinto had an undeniably successful Ivy debut with key plays and two goals leading the team to victory.

Although the Tigers led the Big Green by two in the second half, Dartmouth was able to close the gap. Princeton persevered and in the second OT period, Pinto received the ball from senior midfielder/striker Kevin OToole and quickly sent it into the bottom left corner of the net, giving the team a crucial win.

Men’s football is now 44th overall and 10th in the league. They will head out on Wednesday, October 6 against Temple University (152 overall, 04 American Athletic).

Women’s Volleyball vs. Harvard

After a win on Friday against Dartmouth (84 overall, 03 Ivy League), women’s volleyball (92, 30) defeated Harvard (57, 21) in a tight five-set match on Saturday. The Tigers and Crimson traded the first four sets 2520, 2426, 2516 and 1925 for Princeton’s final win in 1513 in the fifth set. After the wins, senior center blocker Julia Schner honored as Ivy League Player of the Week for women’s volleyball.

The team now has a record of 92 and will face Cornell (262 total, 110 Ivy League) in Ithaca on Friday, October 8.

Field hockey vs. UConn

After their win over Yale (45 overall, 11 Ivy League) on Friday, the Tigers faced the University of Connecticut Huskies (57 overall, 21 Big East) and walked away from Bedford with a 21 OT win. Although UConn was the first to score, Princeton fought to even the game and their efforts were met with success. Freshman midfielder Beth Yeager scored both Princetons goals with assists from junior striker Ali McCarthy, forward/midfielder Ophelie Bemelmans and midfielder Sammy Popper.

The team is now 55 overall and 20 in the league. They will head out against Dartmouth (46th overall, 02 Ivy League) on Saturday, October 9.

Julia Nguyen is a staff writer for the Prince’s news and sports sections. She can be reached at [email protected] or on Instagram at @jt.nguyen.