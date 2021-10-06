Sports
Week of October 7 – The Sarnia Journal
Whats happening events must be public or virtual, of public interest, 60 words or less, and must be received at least two weeks prior to the event. Include any ticket prices and a phone number or website where readers can get more information. Email notifications to [email protected]
Because pandemic cancellations are common, we recommend verifying before attending a community event.
THURSDAY OCTOBER. 7
Home meal for boys
Takeaway from the Dante Club in support of the Huron House Boys Home. Includes penne with meatballs, salad and focaccia. Pickup 4pm to 7pm Tickets, $15, must be pre-purchased at hhbh.ca/events/pastafest/
History exhibition
Lambton County Archives Presents New Exhibition, History of Community Concert Bands in Lambton County. Includes history, band artifacts and music. Runs until April 30 at Sarnia Librarys Theater Lobby, 124 Christina St. S. No appointment needed. For more information, visit lambtonarchives.ca or lambtonconcertband.com
Rotating Auction
Rotary Club of Sarnia uses its Nov. 9-14 online auction to promote local businesses by prominently listing donors on their website and social media. To donate goods or services, please contact [email protected]
chair yoga
Twin Bridges NPLC yoga program includes seated and standing positions to help with balance, flexibility and strength. Thursday to October 28. Held on Zoom, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
Chronic pain
Learn practices and perspectives for living well with restrictive conditions. Thursday to October 28. Held on Zoom, 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
FRIDAY, OCTOBER. 8
shibashi
West Lambton Community Health Center offers a personalized Shibashi program. Friday, 1pm Easy to learn, perfect for beginners. For registration, please contact 519-344-3017 ext. 237 or [email protected]
gentle yoga
Twin Bridges offers a slow, gentle yoga program suitable for most abilities. Yoga mat and belt recommended. Fridays to October 29. Held on Zoom, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
Meditation Group
Twin Bridges NPLC offers a meditation program suitable for anyone interested in guided group mindfulness practice. Fridays to October 29. Held on Zoom, 11am. until 11:45 am To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
Gallery in the Grove
Gallery in the Groves new exhibition Adjacent Views interweaves local artists Laura Kreviazuk and Laura Manzano Ariass explorations in mixed media. Beach glass, baubles and bowls from Janice and Alan Gillis in the gift shop. Runs until October 23. Not open on Sunday or Monday. 2618 Hamilton Rd. For more information, visit www.galleryinthegrove.com or call 519-869-4643
MONDAY, OCTOBER. 11
Grief support
Temple Baptist Church, in partnership with GriefShare, hosts a support group for those grieving the death of a spouse, child, or other family member or friend. 1410 Quinn Dr., 6:00 p.m. Every Monday through November 29. $20 donation requested for workbook fees. To register, call 519-542-1427 or visit www.templebaptist.com
TUESDAY OCTOBER. 12
Table tennis
Sarnia Tennis Table Club meets every Tuesday at Paterson Memorial Church, 120 Russell St., from 7pm-10pm through December 21st. Enter through the Kathleen St. entrance. Seasonal rate $6 adults, $5 students per meeting. Beginner to pro welcome. For more information, please contact [email protected]
Chicken Dinner
Last day to order Sarnia Rotary Clubs Homestyle Chicken Dinner. Includes 1/2 chicken, gravy, vegetables, apple blossom. Wine/beer available. Pick up October 15, Sarnia Golf and Curling Club, 500 Errol Rd. W., 2 to 7 p.m. One for $45, two for $65, including a $25 tax receipt. To order, visit www.rotarysarniabwl.org
Walk a Mile
Registration is now open for the Womens Interval Home’s 8th annual Walk a Mile event. Register as a single rollator or 6+ person team. For all ages. The walk will take place on November 20 at Lambton Mall, 11am. For more information or registration, visit www.womensintervalhome.com/walk-a-mile-in-her-shoes-2021
50/50 Lottery
United Way of Sarnia-Lambton is holding a 50/50 raffle to raise money for mental health, poverty and senior services in Lambton County. Draws held monthly. Buy tickets at www.united5050.ca. For more information, call 519-336-5452, ext. 8
WEDNESDAY OCTOBER. 13
Slow Flow Yoga
Twin Bridges NPLC offers a yoga program to build strength and balance. Bring a mat. Wednesday to October 27. Held on Zoom, from 10 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
Diabetes treatment
Twin Bridges NPLC offers a lesson for people diagnosed with diabetes or who want to prevent it through lifestyle changes. Wednesday to October 27. Held on Zoom, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
Emotional Resilience
Twin Bridges NPLC offers an interactive series to practice self-compassion and manage everyday problems. Wednesday to October 27. Held on Zoom, 1:30 PM to 3:00 PM To register, visit www.tbnplc.com
THURSDAY OCTOBER. 14
Genealogy
Penny Walters to speak about ancestry when you are adopted at a virtual meeting of the Lambton County Branch of the Ontario Genealogical Society. 7 p.m. Free & open to the public. For more information please email [email protected] or visit www.lambton.ogs.on.ca
TUESDAY OCTOBER. 19
Gallery in the Grove
TUESDAY OCTOBER. 26
Skilled Transactions Q&A
Sarnia Lambton Workforce Development Board hosts a live, virtual Q&A with women in skilled occupations. Panelists will discuss their paths to the skilled crafts and valuable tips learned along the way. Held on Zoom, 6 pm to 7:30 pm Free. Sign up at eventbrite.ca
