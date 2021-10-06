Big Bear Trophy stays with Michigan after draw with Michigan State





Next game: at Penn State 10/10/2021 | 2:00 Big Ten Network Michigan played to a 2-2 double-overtime draw with MSU to retain the Big Bear Trophy.

Brennan Callow scored his first goal of his career.

Michigan sold out UM Soccer Stadium for the first time since 2017. Website: Ann Arbor, Michigan (UM football stadium)

Score: Michigan 2, Michigan State 2 (2OT)

Facts: UM (5-4-2, 2-1-1 B1G), MSU (4-5-2, 0-2-2 B1G)

Presence: 2,200

Next UM event: Sunday, October 10 — at Penn State (State College, Pa.), 2 p.m. (TV: Big Ten Network) ANN ARBOR, I. — The University of Michigan men’s soccer team played against Michigan State University to a 2-2 draw at UM Soccer Stadium on Tuesday night (Oct. 5) to retain the Big Bear Trophy. Michigan (5-4-2, 2-1-1 Big Ten) sold out UM Soccer Stadium for the first time since September 17, 2017, also a game against Michigan State. Junior Brennan Callow scored his first goal of his career on a pass from Umar Farouk Osman late in the second half to tie the game, while Michigan’s first goal came via an MSU own goal. As a team, Michigan had eight shots on target compared to Michigan State’s four. goalkeeper Hayden Evans made two saves on the evening, including one late in the game to hold Michigan within one. Michigan took an early lead in the fourth minute when: Bryce Blevins put a cross into the 18-yard box that cut off a Spartan’s head and into the net to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead. The Wolverines didn’t quit if Derick Brooch sent a rocket towards the net in the 13th minute before that that just tapped the gloves of the keeper Christian Pulselli his shot bounced off the post. Blevins then sent it one centimeter high from the bar in the 35th minute. UM held onto the lead and entered the locker room with a 1-0 lead and a 6-3 lead in the shots category. Michigan State (4-5-2, 0-2-2 Big Ten) found two quick goals to start the second half to take a 2-1 lead over the Wolverines in the 53rd minute. Evans made a big kick save in the 65th minute to keep UM inside one of the Spartans before Blevins put a shot on frame less than four minutes later that was saved by the MSU keeper. The Maize and Blue earned a corner that was cleared for Osman 50 yards away. He took the opportunity to send the ball back into the penalty area when Callow jumped into the air and buried the ball in the 82nd minute, scoring the equalizer in the match. Neither team was able to find the gold goal in the remaining eight minutes of the second half, leading the Wolverines into their second extra period in as many games. Inaki Rodriguez had UM’s best chance in the first overtime and neither team was able to put a shot on frame in the second overtime, ending the game in a 2-2 draw. Michigan heads out for a game on Sunday (October 10) at Penn State. The match is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be broadcast live on the Big Ten Network.

