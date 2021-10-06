Sports
ASU Football: First Look at Stanford
Last week, the Arizona States (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) trip near Hollywood resulted in a potentially far-reaching performance. With first place in the Pac-12 South at stake, the better team revealed themselves in the second half, as the Sun Devils knocked out UCLA (3-2, 1-1) in that box for a 42-23 statement win .
This week, the Sun Devils face the Stanford Cardinal (3-2, 2-1), a team that has earned the right to give the Sun Devils full attention.
The Conference Boogeymen
It may no longer be a Stanford program run by Andrew Luck, Christian McCaffrey and Jim Harbaugh, but the Cardinal is as dangerous to the aspirations of their adversaries as ever. Since a Week 1 loss to Kansas State, Cardinal is 3-1, and last week dealt a major blow to then No. 3 Oregons playoff hopes with a 31-24 overtime victory.
Arizona State scores its best win of the season, but must be wary of its upcoming opponent. In a conference filled with fear of capable contenders, Stanford is the monster under the bed, the slasher by the window, and the creep in the mirror.
It goes without saying that the Sun Devils should be wary of this game. But Herm Edwards pointed to the fact that his team struggled to concentrate ahead of the trip to UCLA in 2019, which ended in a loss. On Saturday night, the Sun Devils responded with their best performance of the season. They’ll have to repeat that attitude Friday night or they’ll be the cardinal’s next victim.
Big McKee on campus
Freshman quarterback Tanner McKee towers over his competition at 6-foot-6, and has already passed more than 1,000 yards and ten touchdowns with zero picks.
Matt Corral at Ole Miss has gotten some Heisman hype early on for his performance and the Rebels record. McKee is the only other Power Five quarterback to have at least 10 touchdown passes and zero interceptions. He may be on the brink of the Heisman fight because of his team record, but McKee deserves at least a few sentences in the conversation as his strong play continues.
It can be easy to see McKee as a quarterback who comes out of nowhere, but this is not Josh Allen’s story. McKee was the clearer in a 2018 quarterback recruiting lineup of Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, and JT Daniels. He is now only a freshman because he stopped playing football for two years to fulfill his LDS mission in Brazil.
He is not afraid of big moments or big teams. Last week, he stared past Oregon’s vaunted defense and led his team on a remarkable 11-game, 87-yard, and two-minute exercise to tie the game. He is the best real passer the Sun Devils have seen and may face this season.
Reduce Stanford’s dominance
Program psychology is real. If a particular school has lost x number of years in a row to a frequent opponent school, or a skewed number of the last few meetings, it bleeds into the psyche of the players trying to reverse the trend.
During the revival of the Stanford program in the previous decade, they owned the state of Arizona. Head coach David Shaw is 4-1 against the Sun Devils and the Cardinal has won six of the last seven matchups.
Those Stanford teams were full of fantasy football future first-round draft picks, no longer. The Sun Devils are now the better team on paper. Another feat from their defense, like the second half against UCLA, and the Sun Devils will head to Utah, still undefeated in the conference.
