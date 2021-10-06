Tennis News – How much has tennis changed in 932 days since the last Indian Wells when the 2021 edition started?

They say 932 days is long in tennis.

OKAY, she no, but it is. That’s the number of days Indian Wells didn’t have a professional tennis match before qualifying for the main draw began on Monday. The 2020 edition of the tournament was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic and this season’s edition has been moved from March to October due to restrictions in place earlier this year.

So what has changed in tennis in the past 932 days? A lot of.

ATP Indian Wells Murray gets tough Indian Wells draw with potential Alcaraz and Zverev tests AN HOUR AGO

Medvedev leads power shift

Perhaps most notable on the men’s side there will be no former champions in the draw, with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem and Juan Martin del Potro all. Thiem was the champion when the tournament was last played in 2019 when he won the first Masters title of his career. He’s yet to win one, but he’s been part of a shift at the top of the game.

While there were few clear suggestions at Indian Wells in 2019 that the era of Djokovic, Nadal and Federer was coming to an end, they have won just five Masters titles since then. There have also been two new Grand Slam winners, compared to none in the four years before the 2019 Indian Wells edition. Daniil Medvedev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Thiem and Alexander Zverev have all broken through and cemented their place at the top of the game and where in 2019 there was a strong veteran presence in the top 10, with six players aged 30 or over, now are there are six players aged 25 or younger.

And the overall Grand Slam standings have shifted dramatically as well. When Indian Wells was last played, there was a clear leader Federer. Now there are three co-leaders. Of the three, only Federer has not won a Slam in the past 30 months. Nadal has gone from 17 to 20 with two French Open titles and one US Open title, while Djokovic has shot from 15 to 20. There’s one more up for grabs at the Australian Open in January before Indian Wells re-enter its regular March 2022 slot.

Some notable absentees from Indian Wells this year are Marin Cilic, Borna Coric and Milos Raonic. Cilic and Coric were placed 10th and 11th in 2019, now the Croatian pair are both outside the top 40 in the world and will not play this week. Raonic made it to the semi-finals at Indian Wells two years ago, but is also out this time due to an injury. Will any of the three be able to get back into the top 10 or 20? It seems unlikely that the young players will come through.

Jannik Sinner was outside the top 300 in the world in 2019, now he’s knocking on the top 10 door. Felix Auger Aliassime, who beat Tsitsipas and Cameron Norrie last time in Indian Wells, is from outside the top 50 to 11th gone into the world. Casper Ruud had just entered the top 100 at the beginning of 2019, now he is the number 10 in the world and has won the most titles (5) of all players this year.

Raducanu, Swiatek, Gauff mix it up

The landscape also looks different on the WTA side, although the change hasn’t been quite as dramatic. Nearly the entire top 10 that competed at Indian Wells in 2019 are still near the top of the game, with Sloane Stephens, Serena Williams and Kiki Bertens the biggest fallers. Ashleigh Barty and Aryna Sabalenka have both improved their standings in the past two years, although they will not be at Indian Wells, and as on the ATP Tour there has been a youth shot.

Iga Swiatek, 20, failed to qualify when Indian Wells last played, now she is ranked No. 4 in the world. Sofia Kenin has gone from number 34 in the world to a top 10 player and Coco Gauff and Emma Raducanu have both appeared on the scene. Gauff (17) still played largely at ITF level in early 2019, and only broke through at Wimbledon in the summer when she defeated Venus Williams to reach the last 16. Raducanu (18) participated in ITF tournaments in China the last time Indian Wells was played; now after an incredible summer she has skyrocketed to number 22 in the world.

Raducanu walks red carpet with Hollywood stars for James Bond premiere

Also in the top 30 of 2019 were four players who have since retired: Maria Sharapova, although she did not play that year against Indian Wells due to a shoulder injury, Caroline Wozniacki, Carla Suarez Navarro and Bertens.

One thing that remains the same is Serena Williams’ quest to win a 24th Grand Slam title. In 2018 she lost two major finals and after Indian Wells in 2019 she would lose two more. She hasn’t been to a final since then and it looks like she won’t play again this season as she recovers from the injury that kept her out of the US Open.

Edmund, Konta drops down in the rankings

It also looks different from a British perspective. Katie Boulter and Heather Watson both lost in qualifying in 2019 Boulter has done the same this year, while Watson is automatically in the main draw and the highest-ranked British woman was Johanna Konta. She was unseeded for the tournament and lost in the third round to seventh seed Bertens. Konta has had a tough season in 2021 as she broke up with her coach, tested positive for Covid-19 and suffered injuries affecting how much she can play, sliding her back to number 82 in the world. Raducanu will lead the British attack this year.

Johanna Konta Image Credit: Getty Images

It was a similar story for the British men, as Kyle Edmund has gone from making the fourth round as the 22nd seed in 2019 to outside the world’s top 100. While Edmund has fallen in the rankings, Dan Evans and Norrie have risen. They are both in the top 20 and this week’s results will determine who comes out of Indian Wells as UK number 1.

No towels, no linesmen

What else has changed since Indian Wells left? Unlike in 2019, there will be no ball kids running between points to get towels for players. That has been eradicated because of the Covid-19 pandemic and linesmen are also moving in the same direction. The electronic telephone line used during the US Open will also be in Indian Wells. However, there will be fans in the stands just like when the tournament was last played. Indian Wells is one of the largest venues to tour, with a main field of 16,000 fans, second only in size to New York’s Arthur Ashe among outdoor tennis stadiums. It has been reported that organizers expect the event to be at 60 percent capacity during the 11 days.

WTA Indian Wells ‘I’m not going to rush anything’ – Raducanu is happy to wait to find the right permanent coach 12 HOURS AGO