Lessons on inclusiveness from the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games





Due to the measures taken due to the corona virus, the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo this year were held without spectators in most locations. But there were some exceptions, including about 20,000 schoolchildren who got to witness the spectacle in person.

Students from Tomigaya Elementary School in Tokyo were among the lucky ones. About 220 attended the Paralympic badminton competition, where they were enthralled by performances by athletes with limbs and wheelchairs.



One girl said she was impressed by the power of a badminton smash from an athlete with a prosthetic leg. Another student said he was inspired to volunteer at an Olympic and Paralympic Games when he grew up. School Curriculum Olympic and Paralympic Games As Tokyo prepared for the Games, schools across Japan incorporated the event into their curriculum. The aim was to explore how the events promote global understanding. Students studied the cultures of countries and regions that were represented. Some schools invited athletes to share their stories and talk about the hardships they were able to overcome. The students watched and participated in various para sports. Tomigaya 6th grade teacher Tamura Keiyu led the Paralympic curriculum at his school. That included a para table tennis demonstration. The students could also participate in a wheelchair rugby game. Tamura Keiyu is responsible for the Olympic and Paralympic curriculum at Tomigaya Elementary School. Tamura said interacting with disabled athletes was a learning experience. “I wanted to let students know that in our society there are many different people who work just as hard as they do. I hope that every student strives to live in an inclusive society. What the students have learned Tamura’s students said that as the Games drew to a close, they had developed a better understanding of eliminating discrimination. Tamura asked the students what they had learned from the Tokyo Games. One student noted that people with disabilities do not want to be viewed with pity. Another said she wanted to play a role in eradicating gender and racial discrimination. Their teacher said that despite the difficulties the organizers faced, holding the Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo was very valuable. One of the legacies of the events may well be the enlightened attitude of the school children who could watch, learn and listen.

