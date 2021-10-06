England showed Western arrogance in canceling Pakistan tour | Cricket News





Former West Indian bowler Holding has criticized England’s decision to cancel his Pakistan tour last month.

Former West Indian cricketer Michael Holding has berated the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) after its decision to cancel a tour in Pakistan for showing Western arrogance. Last month, the ECB canceled its men’s and women’s white-ball tours of Pakistan over concerns over mental and physical well-being. The decision came three days after New Zealand cut its tour short, just minutes before the start of the opening game due to a safety concern. The ECB’s statement does not wash me. No content, Holding, who played 60 Tests and 102 One Day Internationals in his glittering career, said Wednesday. No one wants to come forward and face something because they know what they did was wrong. So they made a statement and hid behind a statement. It just reminds me of the mess they made with Black Lives Matter. What that signal sends to me is the same Western arrogance. I’ll treat you the way I feel to treat you, it doesn’t matter what you think, I just do what I want. PCB chairman Ramiz Raja spoke to foreign media a day after the England and Wales Cricket Board announced they would withdraw their sides from next month’s tour of Pakistan. The entire clip of his interaction is available here: https://t.co/jelbNxbBMZ pic.twitter.com/umhctceFMo Pakistani cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 21, 2021 It would have been the first tour of Pakistan by an England women’s team in its history and the first by their male counterparts since 2005. Pakistan went to England before vaccines were available six or seven weeks, said Holding, a respected television commentator since his retirement in 1987 and author of Why We Kneel, How We Rise, a sober account of racial discrimination. They stayed, they played their cricket, they honored what England wanted them to honour, to save England’s ass, to say the least. Four days in Pakistan? I’m absolutely sure they wouldn’t have done that to India because India is rich and powerful. The new chairman of Pakistan Cricket Boards (PCB), Ramiz Raja, lashed out at the Western Bloc, which he says used his land and threw it in the trash. He also warned that the move could risk creating a divide in international cricket. PCB remains confident in its security arrangements and believes the country is safe to host international cricket. While New Zealand did not provide details of the security threat, Pakistan accused an unnamed person in India of sending threatening emails, including one addressed to Martin Guptill’s wife threatening the cricketer with death. Pakistan was a no-go zone for international cricket teams for a decade after armed fighters attacked the Sri Lankan team bus in Lahore in 2009 [File: Waseem Khan/Reuters]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/sports/2021/10/6/holding-cricket-england-pakistan-tour The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos