PREP SPORT ROUNDUP: Marshall tennis falls to Mankato West in Section 2AA team tournament | News, Sports, Jobs





MANKATO — The No. 6-seeded Marshall tennis team fell 6-1 to No. 3 seeded Mankato West in the Section 2AA team tournament on Tuesday. At No. 1 singles, Eden Knudson fell to Mankato West’s Lauryn Douglas 6-0, 6-0 while Leah Matzner fell to Mankato West’s Payton Douglas 6-1, 6-1 for the No. 2 spot. At No. 3 singles, Taylor DePover fell to Mankato West’s McKenna Schreiber 6-3, 6-0, while Taylor Miller fell to Mankato West’s Riley Lowe 7-5, 4-6 in the No. 4 spot. In doubles, the duo Leah Schaefer and Regan Loft fell to Mankato West’s Lillian Schmidt and Natalie Zarn 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, while Kaia Christensen and Kaylee Prins fell to Mankato West’s Julia Ulman and Ella Betters 6-2, 6-3 at number 2 and Dani Ewing and Samantha Maher defeated Mankato West’s Khale Downs and Renn Corley 6-3, 5-7, 6-1 at number 3. Marshall will be next in the Section 2AA individual tournament on Thursday at 4pm Volley-ball marshall 3, Pipestone area 1 PIPESTONE – The #1-ranked Marshall volleyball team defeated Pipestone Area 3-1 (25-14, 25-19, 31-33, 25-13) on Tuesday. Leah Jones led Marshall with 16 kills, while Taylor Ariasola added 13 and Randi Wendorff had nine. Caitlyn Christensen led in the digs with 34 while Jones added 21 and Cassie Hoover had 18 and Maysa Gillingham led in set assists with 52. Marshall (18-2) takes on Windom Area at home on Thursday at 19:15 Marshall 3, Pipestone Area 1 Marshall 25 25 31 25 Pipestone area 14 19 33 13 Kills: Marshall (Jones 16; Ariasola 13; Wendorff 9; Gannott 8). Excavations: Marshall (Christensen 34; Jones 21; Hoover 18). Set assists: Marshall (Gillingham 52). Serving (aces): Marshall (Ariasola 28-28 (4); Hoover 23-25 ​​(3); Gillingham 11-12 (1)). CMCS 3, DB 0 DAWSON — The Dawson-Boyd volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-22, 25-11, 25-13) in Central Minnesota Christian on Tuesday. Kate Dahl led DB with 12 kills, while Reese Johnson added seven. Dahl also led in digs with nine, while Alivia Haas took on six and Chelsie Husby led in set assists with 26. DB will be on the road opposite RCW next Tuesday at 7:15 pm CMCS 3, DB 0 CMCS 25 25 25 DB 22 11 13 Kills: DB (Dahl 12; Johnson 7). Excavations: DB (Dahl 9; Haas 6; Hastad 5). Set up assistance: DB (Husby 26). Serve (aces): DB (Bothun 7-10 (1); Haas 7-7 (1); Hastad 9-10 (1); Husby 9-9 (1)). RRC 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 0 LAMBERTON — The Red Rock Central volleyball team defeated Adrian/Ellsworth on Tuesday 3-0 (25-21, 26-24, 25-18). Karli Arkell led RRC with 23 kills, while Josie Horning added four. Lilly Stavnes led in the digs with 19 while Horning added 12 and Nora Hemmingsen led in set assists with 21 while Emily DeCock added 11. RRC will be on the road opposite Worthington on Thursday at 7:15 pm RRC 3, Adrian/Ellsworth 0 Adrian/Ellsworth 21 24 18 RRC 25 26 25 Dead: RRC (Arkell 23; Horning 4). Excavations: RRC (Stavnes 19; Horning 12). Set Assists: RRC (Hemmingsen 21; DeCock 11). Today’s latest news and more in your inbox

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.marshallindependent.com/sports/local-sports/2021/10/prep-sports-roundup-marshall-tennis-falls-to-mankato-west-in-section-2aa-team-tournament/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos