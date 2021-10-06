Men’s Hockey Chosen to Finish Third in ECAC Preseason Coaches Poll | Sport

After more than 18 months off the ice, the Harvard University men’s hockey team returns this winter as one of the teams to beat in ECAC Hockey.

The Crimson, who played his last regular season game on February 29, 2020 and the last game in total on March 7, 2020, in the first round of the ECAC tournament, was picked to finish third in the ECAC coaching poll. the preseason and received three first-place votes. Harvard finished behind Quinnipiac and Clarkson, both of whom played in shorter seasons during the pandemic last winter, while Harvard was away from the ice along with the rest of the Ivy League, Rensselaer and Union. St. Lawrence and Colgate also skated with the Bobcats and Golden Knights to round out the four-team Covid-19 ECAC.

I think there’s a certain energy and excitement around the team at the beginning, which has been a real breath of fresh air, Harvard coach Ted Donato 91 said on the leagues media day conference call last week. I think everyone is really excited to kick off the season.

Harvard was one of five different teams to receive first-place votes in the coaches poll, the first time since the 2013-14 season that so many squads earned top picks. Quinnipiac, the ECAC defending champion from last year’s pandemic-ravaged campaign, topped the survey for the first time since the 2016-17 season.

Head coach Rand Pecknold, who is entering his 28th season with the Bobcats, looked to Harvard with his vote and awarded the Crimson one of three first-place rosters.

Harvard is definitely loaded, Pecknold said. I voted for them. I think they might be one of the most talented teams in the country.

Along with the coaches, the media members reporting for the ECAC also conducted another pre-season poll, placing the Crimson in second place to Quinnipiac, with both schools receiving three votes for first place. Clarkson claimed first place in the media list. While the media and coach polls had the same top four (Cornell took fourth in both), the differences come as no surprise, especially this year given the uncertainty created by a partial ECAC campaign for 2020- 21.

With two-thirds of the league off the ice last year, some coaches said making poll selections ahead of this season presented a challenge beyond the usual gamble offered by the preseason predictions.

It was difficult to pick the teams because these teams havent played, Pecknold said. You guess a little. I know Harvard, with all that talent; I know Clarkson is going to be great. Those were easy. Cornell is always good. They are coached so well and they have that culture and they do a good job. But it was hard to choose who else would fit where.

Donato echoed Pecknold’s sentiment.

It’s entirely possible, more than any other year, to dart the poll a bit blindly to a board, Donato said.

However, the projections did not end with the team standings as the league also named an All-ECAC squad for the season. Harvard forward Nick Abruzzese and defenseman Henry Thrun, both juniors, were named to this preseason all-league team last week. Abruzzese is coming off a standout freshman campaign in which he scored 14 goals and 30 assists in 31 games, making him the top-scoring freshman in the country and earning him ECAC and Ivy League Rookie of the Year honors. Thrun is also coming off a strong freshman year, scoring three goals and 18 assists from the blue line. A third of the entire preseason lineup for all conferences came from the Crimson, as only six players were named in total. Quinnipiac also had two skaters selected, and Clarkson and St. Lawrence each contributed one player to round out the list.

With no season last winter, the Crimson will integrate two classes that have never played Harvard hockey before, including a group of freshmen that has garnered attention as one of the top recruiting classes in the region. Freshman forward Matthew Coronato will highlight the Harvard class of 2025 after a summer in which he was selected 13th overall in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft. The Calgary Flames roster is the highest-ever NHL roster in Harvard men’s hockey history and only the third first-rounder to have seen the program.

The guys don’t see it as a challenge, they see it as an opportunity to just get back on the ice, to have some sort of normalcy, Donato said of bringing the large group of new players together. I think theres real excitement and energy. I think the guys put in a lot of work over time and hoped to get off the ground.

In an interview with The Crimson in May, on the issue of integrating two new classes at the same time, Thrun highlighted the importance of returning player leadership.

With nearly two freshmen, or half of your team new to college hockey, I think it’s really going to depend on the upperclassmen to take on a leadership role, Thrun said. At the end of the day, it’s a 30-game season and every game matters. … The juniors and seniors will have to do their very best this year to steer the ship in the right direction and make sure everyone is on the same page.

In addition to the polls, the announcement of all conference teams and interviews with coaches, the media day also featured a brief discussion of league rules, highlighted by a note about overtime. In the summer of 2020, the NCAA changed the overtime rules for men’s and women’s hockey to a five-minute three-on-three session followed by a shootout in tournament and conference games only. In an ECAC context, a team would earn three league points for a regulation win, two points for an overtime or shootout win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss, and zero points for a regulation loss. Previously, in the ECAC 2019-20 campaign, teams earned two points for a win, one point for a draw and zero points for a loss. Since the Crimson did not compete last season, this year will be the first season for Harvard under the updated overtime rules.

