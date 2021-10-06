No. 8 Womens Golf Finishes Fourth At Windy City Classic





WILMETTE, sick. The #8 Texas Women’s Golf team set a 12-over-par 300 on Tuesday’s final round and finished fourth in the Windy City Classic at Westmoreland Country Club. freshman Bohyun Park registered a 1-over-par 73 on Tuesday to finish in third place in the individual standings with a 54-hole score of 1-under-par 215 (68-74-73). The field of 15 teams in the Windy City Classic consisted of nine squads ranked in the top 25 in the latest Division I WGCA Coaches poll (September 17), including No. 1 South Carolina and No. 2 Duke. The Longhorns registered a total of 54 holes of 28-over-par 892 (296-296-300) en route to their team finish in fourth place. No. 5 Stanford captured the team title with a score of 14-over-par 878 (291-292-295), while No. 21 Virginia took second with 22-over-par 886 (302-293-291). No. 10 Florida came in third at 890 (297-297-296), just two strokes ahead of Texas. Rose Zhang of Stanford won individual medalists with a total of 54 holes of 4-under-par 212 (72-70-70), one stroke ahead of Florida runner-up Jackie Lucena at 3-under-par 213 (69-73- 71). Park finished three strokes behind Zhang in third on 215. “Westmoreland Country Club is one of many great golf courses in Chicago,” Texas head coach Ryan Murphy said. “It tests every facet of your game, starting with driving skills, and it definitely tests your putting. We only played six holes in the practice round because of the weather, so the team was not as prepared as we would normally be. Despite that, we played quite well and will come out of this with a lot of experience to build on in the future.” “Individually, Bo played great,” Murphy continued. “With her performance at the US Open last summer, she was perhaps the most prepared for this course in Westmoreland. She coped very well with the tight fairways and fast rolling greens. Bo’s time is coming. Sara (Kouskova) and Bentley ( Cotton) had solid weeks too both had some great play but like most in the field each had a few hiccups each had great finishes today from their finishes today going 1-under on their last three holes I’m proud of them for staying so in the round Bri (Thibault) and Sophie (Guo) didn’t have the week they envisioned but I’m confident they’re both close to their game where they want it to be . The Longhorns are next in action at the Stanford Intercollegiate October 15-17 in Palo Alto, California. The line up freshman Bohyun Park finished in third place in the individual standings at 1-under-par 215 (68-74-73). She registered her second consecutive top-10 individual finish to kick off her collegiate career as she previously tied for 10th place at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Park recorded four birdies in Tuesday’s final round.

finished in third place in the individual standings at 1-under-par 215 (68-74-73). She registered her second consecutive top-10 individual finish to kick off her collegiate career as she previously tied for 10th place at the ANNIKA Intercollegiate. Park recorded four birdies in Tuesday’s final round. sophomore Bentley Cotton tied for 14th on 8-over-par 224 (73-77-74). This marked a collegiate best finish for Cotton, who previously placed 17th at last year’s East Lake Cup. She recorded three birdies in Tuesday’s final round.

tied for 14th on 8-over-par 224 (73-77-74). This marked a collegiate best finish for Cotton, who previously placed 17th at last year’s East Lake Cup. She recorded three birdies in Tuesday’s final round. Senior Sara Kouskova tied for 19th with a total of 54 holes of 9-over-par 225 (77-70-78).

tied for 19th with a total of 54 holes of 9-over-par 225 (77-70-78). Junior Sophie Guoz finished in a tie for 38th place at 13-over-par 229 (78-75-76), while graduate transfer Brigitte Thibault tied for 61st at 20-over-par 236 (78-81-77).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://texassports.com/news/2021/10/5/womens-golf-no-8-womens-golf-places-fourth-at-windy-city-classic.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos