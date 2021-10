Table tennis: a hopeful defeat for the ANMTT

The Nmes Montpellier Table Tennis Alliance came close to Saint-Quentin on Tuesday, October 5 during the first day of Pro Women.

Saint Quentin, 3 – Aspc Nmes, 2 Dodean-Monteiro (N°24 / St-Quentin) beats Moret (N°31 / Nîmes-Montpellier): 3-0 (11-4, 11-8, 14-12).

Hyung Jee (N°32/Nîmes-Montpellier) beats De Nutte (N°28/St-Quentin): 3-0 (11-5, 15-13, 12-10).

Mobarek (N°90 / Nîmes-Montpellier) beats Paskauskiene (N°51 / St-Quentin): 3-1 (1-11, 12-10, 11-7, 11-7).

Dodean-Monteiro (N°24 / St-Quentin) beats Hyung Jee (N°32 / Nîmes-Montpellier): 3-1 (11-7, 14-12, 10-12, 11-6).

De Nutte (N° 28 / St-Quentin) beats Moret (N° 31 / Nîmes-Montpellier): 3-2 (11-6, 11-3, 7-11, 10-12, 11-5). Like last season, the ANMTT started its maintenance mission in the Aisne. If Florian Habuda’s troop bowed like a year ago (3-1 in October 2020), they performed very well with two wins per key. evolving with just three players, due to the non-arrival of Russia’s Elizabet Abraamian, the Alliance pushed the Pro Women’s and Champions League semi-finalist to its limits. A result that gives serious guarantees for the continuation of the adventures. The affirmation Hyung Jee, the cheek of Mobarek In line with his explosion last season with a win of 34 places in the French standings in one year, Min Hyung Jee has shown his authority. It initially paid off against Luxembourger De Nutte, but the Australian of Korean descent was unable to get around the Romanian Dodean-Monteiro hurdle in her second match, as her team led 2-1. The second match point was in the hands of Rachel Moret. The leader of the Gard delegation, tense during her first match, played face to face with the Luxembourgeoise before lowering the flag on the final lap. Regret and a defeat of course, but above all two precious saved points, to which Lucie Mobarek made a major contribution at the age of 17. Leading 8-0 from the start, the tricolor junior let go of the horses, between devastating forehand and all evidence, to beat Lithuanian Paskauskiene, overshot and out of ammunition, achieving a baptism of fire ideal for this level. With a victorious stance, young Mobarek’s promises to back the two leaders Hyung Jee and Moret, the Nmes-Montpellier Alliance has shown it has what it takes to fight its rivals in the top 8 perspective. “It bodes well for the future” Habuda Lentraneur was now completely satisfied with this first, both with the accounting results and with the behavior of his three players. “It’s interesting to get two points in between. Then the frustration can arise that you don’t win the last game. It doesn’t finish three times. I’m happy with the first from Lucie Mobarek who, despite a very early start to the match. difficult, was able to rectify the situation. There are many reasons for satisfaction, it bodes well for the future.”

