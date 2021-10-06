These are the former DII baseball stars in the 2021 MLB playoffs

The 2021 MLB postseason kicks off on Tuesday, October 5, with the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox playing the first wildcard game. We will have to wait until the NL Wild Card game on October 6th for the first former DII baseball players to take the field. That’s when St. Louis Cardinals teammates Miles Mikolas and Kodi Whitley take on the Los Angeles Dodgers.

It’s just a few DII baseball alums heading into this year’s MLB playoffs. Let’s take a quick look at each of them.

These are active schedules from October 4, 2021, per MLB.com. Some players such as JD Martinez (Nova Southeastern, Boston Red Sox), DJ Johnson (Western Oregon, Tampa Bay Rays), Tommy Kahnle (Lynn, Los Angeles Dodgers), and Scott Alexander (Sonoma State, Los Angeles Dodgers) who are on the IL were not eligible for this list. Some teams have not confirmed their playoff rosters and any updates will be made accordingly. Rosters are subject to change for any round due to injury.

Miles Mikolas, St. Louis Cardinals Nova Southeast

Miles Mikolas was an ace for Nova Southeastern in 2009.

Mikolas has had an interesting journey into this season’s MLB playoffs. He was actually the top pick of the three teammates (Mike Fiers and JD Martinez) taken by the San Diego Padres in the seventh round after that 2009 season. His career included early ups and downs, some playing over seas, a rebirth in 2018 in St. Louis and an injury-plagued season in 2020 and 2021. In between was a 2019 All-Star appearance in a season in which he led the league with 18 wins.

Mikolas was great throughout his Sharks career, finishing with a 2.06 ERA and a 10-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His former head baseball coach and current athletic director Michael Mominey told us: “He showed remarkable growth as an athlete and pitcher in three years. He came into the program as a sort of ‘project’ given his size and abilities as a freshman, but as a junior. He became one of the most dominant pitchers in the history of the program. Physically dominant, great teammate, fun and free spirit.”

Chas McCormick, Houston Astros Millersville

Chas McCormick of Millersville ended his DII baseball career as the leader of the PSAC’s all-time hits.

McCormick had a remarkable career in Millersville, Pennsylvania. He finished his career as the only Marauder to earn All-PSAC East honors in each of his four seasons and was named PSAC Eastern Division Athlete of the Year in 2017. Before the Astros picked him in the 21st round that year, McCormick became the PSAC’s all-time hit leader and was second all-time in runs scored.

McCormicks 2021 rookie season was a solid one. He has been a jack of all trades for the Astros this season, playing 51 games in left field, 33 games in center and 22 games on right. He hit 14 home runs with a .766 OPS (on-base percentage plus slugging percentage) and had some big memorable hits. His former Millersville coach Jon Shehan told me, Chas is an incredible competitor. I believe I read that he was 14-for-18 and drove a man in with a man in third place and less than two out this season. He rides in runs selflessly because he absolutely hates losing. I think that’s why he fits so well in a historically competitive clubhouse in the major league. I hope he gets a chance to play in the post season because I think you’re going to see a man who is balanced under pressure and likes to play when the game is on the line.

Kodi Whitley, St. Louis Cardinals Mount Olive

Kodi Whitley was 2014 Conference Carolina Freshman of the Year.

Whitley had a sensational start to his Trojan career, earning Conference Carolina’s freshman of the year in 2014 and being part of the All-Region Gold Glove team that same season. He had a great follow-up season at Mount Olive, but would pitch sparingly for the last two years after undergoing Tommy John surgery ahead of the 2016 campaign.

Whitley is a great story about perseverance. He fought back from Tommy John surgery and became a key cog in the Cardinals minor-league bullpens. After a strong performance in the 2019 Arizona Fall League, a launch pad that brings together the best of the best prospects on one field after the regular MiLB season, Whitley earned a spot on the 2020 40-man roster for the Cardinals. This season, he posted a 2.49 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 25 big-league appearances.

Whitley’s former head coach Rob Watt told me: “Besides being extremely talented, Kodi checks every box for the intangibles. He is an incredible person and teammate, he is a fierce competitor who attacks everything in a calm calculated way, and he will always choose he has worked so hard to get to where he is now but he never forgets where he came from and he would never assume he is entitled to anything because of what he accomplished on the ballpark he is one of the best people that I know.”

Alex Vesia, Los Angeles Dodgers Cal State East Bay

Alex Vesia was the top pitcher for Cal State East Bay in 2018.

Vesia was drafted by the Miami Marlins in 2018 and traded to the Dodgers prior to this season. After making his MLB debut with the Marlins last year, he now pitched for two different MLB postseason teams. Not a bad start to a career, don’t you think?

“It was such a great feeling to hear my name being called,” Vesia recalled to Cal State East Bay on its concept day experience. “I was just looking for a chance to continue playing baseball. It didn’t matter which choice I made. It was a huge goal of mine since my sophomore year and achieving such an important goal was very emotional for me and my family Frankly, it was not an easy process and it was three long days of waiting to see where I would go. But one thing I knew was that I was ready to challenge myself to the next level.”

The southpaw split time in the rotation and bullpen in his final 2018 season with the Pioneers. He threw to a stunning 1.94 ERA and 1.08 WHIP in 78.2 innings, striking out 82 and walking 28 batters. He went into the 17th round after that season and while his 2020 MLB debut wasn’t memorable, he has put it together this season. Vesia has a 2.25 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 40 appearances from the Dodgers bullpen.

Joey Wendle, Tampa Bay Rays West Chester

Joey Wendle was an All-PSAC East player at West Chester.

Wendle was another PSAC superstar to earn All-PSAC East honors during his time with the Golden Rams. His last season with West Chester was a big one, as the Golden Rams won the DII Baseball Championship. He hit .399/.479/.768 with 19 doubles and 12 home runs. All of that led to a sixth-round selection by the Cleveland Indians in the 2012 MLB draft.

Wendle has a smooth, left-handed swing that finds the holes right. It was nice to see him hit a career high in 2021 with 11 home runs, earning him his first MLB All-Star appearance. Wendle is also versatile, playing all over the infield for the Rays.