Sports
Eurowrap: Busy weekend in Coppa d’Italia
A busy weekend with fixtures in the Italian Cup clarified the position in some of the eight groups, but in several others the battle is still ongoing to determine who will qualify for the last sixteen.
In Group A, leaders Pioltello were out of action and challengers Fresh Tropical and Milan United took full advantage, both taking double wins over Bergamo. Torino had an even better result in Group B, beating both Cant and Pak Lions Ghedi twice and moving to the top of the group table.
Group C remains one of the most competitive, with all five teams recording at least one win: leaders Brescia defeated their local rivals Janjua by 24 runs, but Janjua split the points in their match with Albano, who each won one game, while Trentino Aquila and Bergamo United similarly took one win each from their series.
Kings XI had the best result of the weekend in Group D, their bowlers carried them to two wins against Pianoro and then, after losing to Bologna by eight wickets, they successfully defended in the second game to win by one point in an exciting finish. Group leaders Cricket Stars maintained their position with two wins over Royal Parma,
In Group E, Jinnah was another team that had to sit out the weekend, seeing their rivals locked in a close battle for second place. Lonigo improved their position with a double win over bottom side Venezia, but Padova and neighbors Royal Padova each won in their double-header.
In Group F, where there are only three contenders, Baracca Prato consolidated their lead by beating Perugia twice. Roma, like Turin, had four wins on display for their Group G weekend, beating both leaders Rome Bangla and Kent Lanka, while Bangla kept their hopes up with two wins over Capannelle.
Asian Latina threw Group H wide by beating leaders Napoli twice, while Royal Roma and Lux Roma had to be content with a win each.
Win for Antwerp Indians in Belgium
In the only game played Belgiums National League Division 1 Antwerp Indians recorded their second win of the season by beating Ostend by six wickets in Wilrijk.
Ostend got off to a heady start with Sharbi Khel Murad’s 29-ball 53, including five sixes, but they couldn’t keep up that momentum and were fired for 128.
The Antwerpers needed just 19.1 overs to complete their win, with Shubham Jain not out at 32.
The climax of the competition will come in the next two weeks, with Beveren, currently second, playing Antwerp Indians on October 9 and Ostend the following Sunday, while league-leader Ostend Exiles, with only one game left to play, will face Hasselt bottom on 10. October.
Swiss champion Cossonay loses last game
A sensational innings from Power Winterthur opener Osama Mahmood propelled his match to a seven-wicket victory over Cossonay at the Powers Deutweg site on Sunday, but Cossonay had already secured the Swiss 40 over championship.
Mahmood’s unbeaten 123 came from just 61 deliveries and included eleven fours and ten sixes as Power lived up to their name by scoring with over 11 runs per over and posting 203 for three.
Previously Aidan Andrews had made a calmer 105 for the visitors but with Aman Singh taking five for 19 for Power Cossonay they were all out for 202.
Under normal circumstances, that would have been a competitive total, but Mahmood’s knock was anything but normal and it saw Power finish the season in fourth place on the table.
You’re reading Emerging Cricket, brought to you by a passionate group of volunteers with a vision that cricket is a truly global sport, and a mission to inspire passion to grow the game.
Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, pleasesubscribefor regular updates, and follow ECTwitter,Facebook,LinkedInandYouTube.
Not sure where to start? Check out our feature list, country profiles and subscribe to our podcast.
Support us from US$2 per month and get exclusive benefits by becoming an EC Patron.
– Advertisement –
Sources
2/ https://emergingcricket.com/news/eurowrap-busy-weekend-in-coppa-ditalia/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]