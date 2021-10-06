Eurowrap: Busy weekend in Coppa d’Italia

A busy weekend with fixtures in the Italian Cup clarified the position in some of the eight groups, but in several others the battle is still ongoing to determine who will qualify for the last sixteen.

In Group A, leaders Pioltello were out of action and challengers Fresh Tropical and Milan United took full advantage, both taking double wins over Bergamo. Torino had an even better result in Group B, beating both Cant and Pak Lions Ghedi twice and moving to the top of the group table.

Group C remains one of the most competitive, with all five teams recording at least one win: leaders Brescia defeated their local rivals Janjua by 24 runs, but Janjua split the points in their match with Albano, who each won one game, while Trentino Aquila and Bergamo United similarly took one win each from their series.

Kings XI had the best result of the weekend in Group D, their bowlers carried them to two wins against Pianoro and then, after losing to Bologna by eight wickets, they successfully defended in the second game to win by one point in an exciting finish. Group leaders Cricket Stars maintained their position with two wins over Royal Parma,

In Group E, Jinnah was another team that had to sit out the weekend, seeing their rivals locked in a close battle for second place. Lonigo improved their position with a double win over bottom side Venezia, but Padova and neighbors Royal Padova each won in their double-header.

In Group F, where there are only three contenders, Baracca Prato consolidated their lead by beating Perugia twice. Roma, like Turin, had four wins on display for their Group G weekend, beating both leaders Rome Bangla and Kent Lanka, while Bangla kept their hopes up with two wins over Capannelle.

Asian Latina threw Group H wide by beating leaders Napoli twice, while Royal Roma and Lux ​​Roma had to be content with a win each.

Win for Antwerp Indians in Belgium

In the only game played Belgiums National League Division 1 Antwerp Indians recorded their second win of the season by beating Ostend by six wickets in Wilrijk.

Ostend got off to a heady start with Sharbi Khel Murad’s 29-ball 53, including five sixes, but they couldn’t keep up that momentum and were fired for 128.

The Antwerpers needed just 19.1 overs to complete their win, with Shubham Jain not out at 32.

The climax of the competition will come in the next two weeks, with Beveren, currently second, playing Antwerp Indians on October 9 and Ostend the following Sunday, while league-leader Ostend Exiles, with only one game left to play, will face Hasselt bottom on 10. October.

Swiss champion Cossonay loses last game

A sensational innings from Power Winterthur opener Osama Mahmood propelled his match to a seven-wicket victory over Cossonay at the Powers Deutweg site on Sunday, but Cossonay had already secured the Swiss 40 over championship.

Mahmood’s unbeaten 123 came from just 61 deliveries and included eleven fours and ten sixes as Power lived up to their name by scoring with over 11 runs per over and posting 203 for three.

Previously Aidan Andrews had made a calmer 105 for the visitors but with Aman Singh taking five for 19 for Power Cossonay they were all out for 202.

Under normal circumstances, that would have been a competitive total, but Mahmood’s knock was anything but normal and it saw Power finish the season in fourth place on the table.

