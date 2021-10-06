Football Australia to investigate sexual harassment claims





Football Australia pledged on Wednesday to investigate historic allegations of sexual harassment in the women’s game raised by former members of the national team. Star striker Lisa De Vanna, who earned 150 caps for Australia last month before retiring, said she was a frequent victim of predatory behavior early in her career. Her allegations come as allegations of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior are rising to the top of the American professional women’s soccer league, with the U.S. Soccer Federation appointing a former federal prosecutor to lead an investigation. “Have I been sexually harassed? Yes. Have I been bullied? Yes. Banned? Yes. Have I seen things that made me uncomfortable? Yes,” De Vanna, 36, told Sydney’s Daily Telegraph. “In every sports organization and in every environment I get sick of grooming, prey and unprofessional behavior.” De Vanna said incidents included her being introduced in the showers in the locker rooms and teammates pulling her down and “drying her out”. She said she was a teenager at the time and didn’t know how to handle the situation but had broken her silence because “it’s still happening on all levels and it’s time to speak up”. The Vanna’s former manager Rose Garofano said she told the then governing body Soccer Australia and was assured the issues would be resolved internally. Another ex-player, Rhali Dobson, said she was also harassed as a child. “A lot of it is being pushed under the rug. It was a matter of grooming when I first came on the scene,” she told the Telegraph. Football Australia, which took over the sport in 2005, said it was not aware of De Vanna’s specific allegations but would investigate whether she and Dobson would file formal complaints. Story continues “Australian football takes a zero-tolerance approach to any behavior that conflicts with the norms and values ​​expected of people involved in the game,” the team said. The governing body said it was working with Sport Integrity Australia to launch an independent inquiry into the wider issue of historical abuse allegations. “We are in talks with Sport Integrity Australia to develop an additional process to independently investigate allegations of a historic nature involving former players and staff such as Lisa and Rhali,” the message read. “We will announce the joint initiative with SIA once the details are finalized.” Football Australia’s move comes after independent reviews found evidence of a toxic culture and abuse in women’s gymnastics and hockey. Swimming Australia this year set up an independent panel to examine issues related to women and girls, while admitting that “unacceptable behaviour” has been around for decades. ns/hour/ssst

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sports.yahoo.com/football-australia-investigate-sexual-harassment-214327747.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos