Manheim Township Girls Celebrate 7th Consecutive LL League Team Tennis Title | Tennis for girls

This one didn’t come so easily.

The Manheim Township girls’ tennis team added a seventh straight Lancaster-Lebanon League team tournament title to the list, knocking out a 3-1 win over Hempfield at Hempfield recCenter on Tuesday.

We knew it was going to be close, said Township coach John Briner. (No. 1 doubles) split sets, and the final was 3-1, and it would go either way, so 3-2 is as close as it gets.

The game was originally scheduled to be played at McCaskey, but was moved to Hempfield after the teams arrived at the wet court and then traveled to Conestoga Valley, which was also flooded. The game, which was played outside, started about 45 minutes late.

In recent years, and especially last year, the Blue Streaks (13-0) have hardly been put to the test in the competition. But like their 5-2 win over the Black Knights (13-2) on September 24, the Streaks had many close calls on Tuesday.

Our main was No. 2 doubles, Briner said. The big field that I thought we had to win if we wanted to win this match was number 2 doubles. We won it and we needed it.

And it was also a crazy game, won 6-1, lost 6-0 and in the third set it was 6-3. The first two sets were a bit bipolar, but it was fun to watch. It was exciting.

The team of Katie Pan and Camille Honrade won at No. 2 in doubles against Hempfield’s Sabrina DeLeon and Lyndsay Over.

While their match was an important one, two more were in progress: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Townships Avery Palandjian, who trailed 3-2 in the first set, took the win with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Grace Lehman.

“It’s great, especially because it’s my last year,” Palandjian said of the team win. It’s so different from last year because we lost three great players and we didn’t know what was going to happen.

There’s a lot more pressure on each individual court because you don’t know which court is going to win; you really can’t count on anything. All you can do is control your court. Because I hear cheers here and play there, and I don’t know what’s going on.

While some matches were long and riveting, some were lightning fast. Kayla Kurtz was a 6-1, 6-0 winner for Township at No. 2 singles, while Hempfields Alex Gregory had the shortest match, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.

Although Palandjian was wrapping things up for the Streaks, the No. 1 doubles teams were on what would have been an exciting finish. Hempfields Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendell won a tie-breaker in the second set (7-6) to even the match, not long after Palandjians took the win. Townships Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez won the first set 6-4.

As it got dark on a cloudy, gray day, it was clear they had to finish under the lights of Hempfield.

I’m so proud of our girls, said Hempfield coach Mindi Bell. We knew it was going to be a fight. We had to believe that we could beat them after the regular season. But unfortunately we came up just a little short today.

Next up for the L-Ls girls tennis players is the flying tournament, which kicks off Thursday at four locations: Cedar Crest, Annville-Cleona and Lebanon high schools, and Lebanon Valley College.