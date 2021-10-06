Sports
Manheim Township Girls Celebrate 7th Consecutive LL League Team Tennis Title | Tennis for girls
This one didn’t come so easily.
The Manheim Township girls’ tennis team added a seventh straight Lancaster-Lebanon League team tournament title to the list, knocking out a 3-1 win over Hempfield at Hempfield recCenter on Tuesday.
We knew it was going to be close, said Township coach John Briner. (No. 1 doubles) split sets, and the final was 3-1, and it would go either way, so 3-2 is as close as it gets.
The game was originally scheduled to be played at McCaskey, but was moved to Hempfield after the teams arrived at the wet court and then traveled to Conestoga Valley, which was also flooded. The game, which was played outside, started about 45 minutes late.
In recent years, and especially last year, the Blue Streaks (13-0) have hardly been put to the test in the competition. But like their 5-2 win over the Black Knights (13-2) on September 24, the Streaks had many close calls on Tuesday.
Our main was No. 2 doubles, Briner said. The big field that I thought we had to win if we wanted to win this match was number 2 doubles. We won it and we needed it.
And it was also a crazy game, won 6-1, lost 6-0 and in the third set it was 6-3. The first two sets were a bit bipolar, but it was fun to watch. It was exciting.
The team of Katie Pan and Camille Honrade won at No. 2 in doubles against Hempfield’s Sabrina DeLeon and Lyndsay Over.
While their match was an important one, two more were in progress: No. 1 singles and No. 1 doubles. Townships Avery Palandjian, who trailed 3-2 in the first set, took the win with a 6-3, 6-3 win over Grace Lehman.
“It’s great, especially because it’s my last year,” Palandjian said of the team win. It’s so different from last year because we lost three great players and we didn’t know what was going to happen.
There’s a lot more pressure on each individual court because you don’t know which court is going to win; you really can’t count on anything. All you can do is control your court. Because I hear cheers here and play there, and I don’t know what’s going on.
While some matches were long and riveting, some were lightning fast. Kayla Kurtz was a 6-1, 6-0 winner for Township at No. 2 singles, while Hempfields Alex Gregory had the shortest match, winning 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3.
Although Palandjian was wrapping things up for the Streaks, the No. 1 doubles teams were on what would have been an exciting finish. Hempfields Lydia Sullivan and Megan Wendell won a tie-breaker in the second set (7-6) to even the match, not long after Palandjians took the win. Townships Sophie Yost and Madeline Sanchez won the first set 6-4.
As it got dark on a cloudy, gray day, it was clear they had to finish under the lights of Hempfield.
I’m so proud of our girls, said Hempfield coach Mindi Bell. We knew it was going to be a fight. We had to believe that we could beat them after the regular season. But unfortunately we came up just a little short today.
Next up for the L-Ls girls tennis players is the flying tournament, which kicks off Thursday at four locations: Cedar Crest, Annville-Cleona and Lebanon high schools, and Lebanon Valley College.
Sources
2/ https://lancasteronline.com/sports/highschool/girlstennis/manheim-township-girls-celebrate-7th-straight-l-l-team-tennis-title/article_5e29602c-2646-11ec-b011-f3d90830c674.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]