Top Five Indian Artists at Asian Table Tennis Championship

This was the country’s best performance ever in the competition.

The 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championship was held at the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. The Indian paddlers return home after completing their best campaign ever in continental competition. The nation won a medal for the first time in the tournament. In fact, they will come home with a total of three medals, all bronze.

The Indian table tennis contingent had traveled to Qatar as part of their best-ever campaign at the Tokyo Olympics. They continue the momentum despite the absence of one of the country’s biggest stars, Manika Batra. Several of them produced brilliant performances in various categories and earned praise from fans and experts alike.

These are the best Indian performers at the 2021 Asian Table Tennis Championship.

5. Sutirtha Mukherjee

In the absence of Manika Batra, Sutirtha Mukherjee was the biggest name among Indian female rowers. She showed flashes of brilliance in all the events she participated in. Sutirtha was the driving force behind the Indian women’s team’s comprehensive victories over Jordan and Nepal in the group stage. In the quarterfinals against Japan, she defeated Miyu Nagasaki in a stunning fashion that went all out. However, her compatriots failed to deliver, eliminating the Indian team.

In the women’s doubles event, she was paired with Ayhika Mukherjee. A comfortable 3-0 victory was won in the Round of 32 against Kazakh duo Anastassiya Lavrova and Anel Bakhyt. In the Round of 16, she and Ayhika Chen defeated Szu-Yu and Li Yu-Jhun of Chinese Taipei 3-1. The Indian duo faced Miyu Nagasaki and Ando Minami from Japan in the quarterfinals, where they were defeated 3-2.

Sutirtha also showed her class in the women’s singles. She started her campaign with a routine 3-0 win over Qatar’s Ali Maha. Another 3-0 defeat was dealt to Mongolia’s Bolor-Erdene Batmunkh in the Round of 64. However, Ando Minami was Sutirtha’s Achilles heel again, as she lost 3-1 to the Japanese star in the Round of 32. year-old had a progressive tournament after she stood out for her performance at the Tokyo Olympics.

4. Harmeet Desai

The 2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist took part in this tournament after failing to secure a ticket to the Tokyo Olympics. He was part of the Indian men’s team that won a bronze medal at the Asian Table Tennis Championship. After partnering with Sreeja Akula in mixed doubles, they defeated Bangladeshi Ramhimlian Bawm and Sadia Rahman Mou 3-0 in the first match. The Round of 32 was a tough test and despite their best efforts they lost 3-1 to Hong Kong’s Wong Chun Ting and Doo Hoi Kem.

Desai won two medals in the tournament (courtesy of ITTF)

In the men’s singles, the 28-year-old took on Qatar’s Ahmed Alawlaqi in his first match. The Indian paddler won comfortably 3-0 to advance. However, a 3-1 defeat at the hands of Iran’s Nima Alamian brought his singles campaign to a halt. In the men’s doubles category, he showed his true courage.

Harmeet’s partner was Manav Vikash Thakkar in this event. After getting a bye in the first round, they defeated Rafanael Nikola Niman and Fikri Faqih Fadilah of Singapore 3-0 in the Round of 32. A similar victory over strong Saudi Arabian opponents Naif Al-Jadai and Abdulaziz Al- Abbad underlined their ambitions even more. .

Harmeet got some measure of revenge for his singles defeat by beating Iran’s Nima Alamian and Noshad Alamiyan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. Despite a defeat to South Koreans Jang Woo-jin and Lim Jong-hoon in the semifinals, Harmeet won a bronze medal in the men’s doubles.

3. Manav Vikash Thakkar

The 21-year-old is one of the brightest youngsters in Indian table tennis. Manav Vikash Thakkar defied his age several times in the tournament and showed maturity on the table against much more experienced opponents. The biggest example of this is the semifinals of the men’s doubles against a much better South Korea.

At the start of the match, it looked like Manav and Harmeet would be eliminated quite easily, having completely lost the first two games. But they completely changed the scenario in the third and fourth games. They showed tremendous strength and determination to secure victories in those closely fought games.

Deciding the match itself was a great performance against the fanatic Korean duo. Again the Indians gave their all, but came up just short. Harmeet and Manav turned their backs after a 4-11, 6-11, 12-10, 11-9, 8-11 defeat. The titanic battle lasted 44 minutes. The performance shows that, having already won a bronze medal, they were hungry for more and not afraid to take on the Koreans.

Manav’s performance in the mixed doubles was equally impressive. Together with Archana Girish Kamath, they got a bye in the first round. A round of 32 win was achieved over Mongolia’s Ser-Od Gankhuyag and Undram Munkhbag. Another classy performance came in the 3-2 Round of 16 win over Kirill Gerassimenko and Anastassiya Lavrova of Kazakhstan. Once again Manav came close to the semi-finals, but exited the mixed doubles with a 3-1 defeat to Hong Kong’s Ho Kwan Kit and Lee Ho Ching.

In addition, the young Indian paddler had also beaten Fahed Almughanne of Qatar and Mohamed Shaffan of the Maldives in men’s singles. Manav Vikash Thakkar certainly has a bright future ahead of him and is a valued asset in Indian table tennis right now.

2. Sathiyan Gnanasekaran

Sharath and Sathiyan formed a formidable partnership in the tournament (courtesy of the Olympics)

Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had a disappointing Tokyo Olympics after suffering a shock. However, he put the disappointment behind him by taking the Czech Open title in September 2021. Sathiyan took two more medals in the men’s team and men’s doubles events in the Asian Table Tennis Championship.

28-year-old partner Sharath Kamal defeated Ahmed Alawlaqi and Fahed Almughanne in the Round of 32. The Round of 16 was a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Kirill Gerassimenko and Alan Kurmangaliyev. The stunning run continued with an outright win against Singaporean pair Chew Zhe Yu Clarence and Beh Kun Ting. Despite a semifinal defeat to eventual winners Shunsuke Togami and Yukiya Uda from Japan, he will add a bronze medal to his collection.

In the men’s singles, Sathiyan competed against Saudi Naif Al-Jadai and Qatari Ahmad Khalil Al-Mohannadi. A 3-1 loss to Japanese Kazuhiro Yoshimura ended his singles campaign. It is fair to say that Sathiyan Gnanasekaran had a good enough tournament, but there is still room for improvement.

1. Sharat Kamali

Ahead of the Asian table tennis championship, Sharath Kamal had indicated that India has a strong chance of finally ending the medal drought in the continental competition in 2021. That is exactly what the Indian rowers in Doha did. Sharath was at the forefront of that success.

In the men’s team quarterfinal against Iran, he had comfortably beaten Nima Alamian to put India at the helm. However, when Harmeet Desai lost the third game of the draw, it was easy for the Indian heads to drop. It is the moment when Sharath Kamal decided to take matters into his own hands and get up to play his second match. He used all his experience to defeat Noshad Alamiyan in an uphill battle.

In singles, Indian ace defeated Iran’s Mohammadali Rouintanesfahani, Tajikistan’s Zokhiri Dzhalil and Qatar’s Mohammed Abdulwahhab to secure his place in the quarter-finals. In all these matches, he did not drop a single match. A quarterfinal loss to South Korea’s Lee Sang-su put an end to his march. At 39 years old, Sharath Kamal continues to hunt for even more success and winning his first continental medals of his career is proof of that.

