Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi to increase capacity to 70 percent for T20 World Cup





Abu Dhabi’s Zayed Cricket Stadium will offer a 70 percent capacity and introduce new, socially distancing family pods on their east and west hills for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The capital will host a double-header on October 18 with Ireland against the Netherlands and Sri Lanka against Namibia on October 18. All 15 matches will be played in the hall. Abu Dhabi Cricket will then host the Super 12 stage opener between Australia and South Africa, while the Zayed Cricket Stadium will also host the first semi-final of the tournament on 10 November. The matches will take place within the guidelines of the Covid-19 government to ensure the safety of the fans. We are delighted to be a part of this prestigious event, such as the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi, for what will be one of the most watched sporting events the UAE has ever held, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said. My thanks go to both the International Cricket Council and the Board of Control for Cricket in India for their confidence in this hosting responsibility, as well as our vital government partners who have provided us with a secure delivery platform. By bringing the tournament to Abu Dhabi, it cements the emirate’s position as a world-class hub for major local and international sports as we continue to build our sports calendar into one of the best in the world. The increase means that more than 10,000 fans will be allowed to attend the matches at Zayed Cricket Stadium. We have securely hosted 87 ICC accredited international matches since the start of the pandemic and we can’t wait to host the best players in the world for the T20 World Cup,” said Matt Boucher, CEO of Abu Dhabi Cricket. However, fans will have to adhere to the guidelines to ensure the safety of the event. Guidelines: 1. All participants aged 16 and over must present the green pass on the Al Hosn app and be fully vaccinated. All attendees must have received a negative PCR test result within 48 hours of entering the site. 2. Participants aged 12-15 years are required to show the green pass on the Al Hosn app. This age group does not need to be vaccinated to participate. 3. Visitors aged 3-11 are not required to present any vaccination or testing information to enter, but will require an admission ticket to enter the venue. 4. Entrants aged 2 years and under on the date of the scheduled match do not require a ticket, but may not occupy their own seat and must sit on an adult lap. There can only be 1 infant per adult. Babies are not required to show test information. 5. Visitors from abroad should follow the registration steps on the ICA website and download the AL HOSN APP upon arrival in the UAE to secure their Green Pass status. For the full list of Covid and bio protocols for spectators, visit here. Check here for the T20 World Cup schedule and tickets. Updated: October 6, 2021, 9:07 AM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenationalnews.com/sport/cricket/2021/10/06/abu-dhabis-zayed-cricket-stadium-to-increase-capacity-to-70-per-cent-for-t20-world-cup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos