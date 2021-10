Charity flag football match for five-year-old with rare cancer

Connor Delacruz is 5 years old. × Connor Delacruz is 5 years old. The City of Bayonne, in partnership with the Woodrow Wilson Community School Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) and the Division of Recreation, is hosting a charity flag soccer game for a local boy with cancer. Police, fire, EMS and others will participate in a flag football game against a Division of Recreation team. The Youth Flag Football League will also play with local children who are interested. The event, October 23 at 1:00 PM at 16th Street Park, will benefit 5-year-old Connor Delacruz in his fight against acute myeloid leukemia (AML). Connor is a bubbly, sweet boy who loves flag football and was excited to go to kindergarten with Woodrow Wilson. His mother, Megan, is an active parent in the PTO through his siblings Paige and Logan. On September 3, Connor was diagnosed with AML, a rare and aggressive form of cancer. Instead of going to kindergarten, he undergoes chemotherapy almost every other day and has had four surgical procedures since diagnosis. Connor will require several rounds of treatment, as well as multiple tests and follow-ups. The fundraiser is intended to provide some financial support to the family during this difficult time. Flag campaign for football Spencer-Morgan Kubert is treasurer at the Woodrow Wilson PTO and is involved in organizing the charity game. She said the proceeds will help the family with all costs associated with Connors’ treatment, even just the cost of driving back and forth, to and from the hospital. Connor remains optimistic. He’s so excited, like nothing’s wrong, Kubert said. He’s just an angel. Other schools PTOs also help. Lincoln School donated Jets tickets for us to raffle, Kubert said. A few other PTOs have actually raised money for Connor. Lincoln gave us nearly $3,000 from their fundraiser. Kubert added that many companies have donated gift cards and various things that will be raffled during the game. There will be a 50/50 and food trucks at the event. How to donate? Donations can be made via check payable to Woodrow Wilson PTO, via Venmo to @WoodrowWilsonPTO or via PayPal at [email protected] Put #ConnorsCrew on the donation. All the money goes directly to the family, Kubert said. To sign up a child to play in the event, or for questions, call 201-683-1660 or 201-232-5320; or email [email protected] It’s going to be a good day, Kubert said. Hopefully we can raise a lot of money for Connor. For updates on this and other stories, visit www.hudsonreporter.com and follow us on Twitter @hudson_reporter. Daniel Israel can be reached at [email protected]

