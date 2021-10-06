Sports
Hannibal tennis through to district championship | Sport
HANNIBAL Hannibal’s girls tennis team is just one game away from a District Championship after beating Parkway North 5-1 in the Class 2 District 3 Semifinals.
Hannibal will try to win his first District Championship since 2010 against Parkway Central (8-5) in the Class 2 District 3 title game on Wednesday.
Hannibal head coach Abbey Jeffries said the team played well against a tough opponent.
The girls have come a long way this year and I’m happy to see their constant dedication showing late in the season, Jeffries said. They can all be very proud of themselves. They have grit that just won’t hold up.
The #1 Hannibal doubles team fell short of Parkway North’s top duo Yvonne Shannon and Emily Koo, falling 8-4. It would be the only loss for the Lady Pirates.
Hannibal’s No. 2 doubles team of Irelan Lomax and Brooklyn Haye defeated the Lady Vikings No. 2 doubles team of Sanjana Panwar and Diana Khariton 8-2.
The Lady Pirates No. 3 doubles team of Lanie Privett and Brynn Burton defeated Parkway North’s No. 3 doubles team of Nadia Jansen and Antara Panwar in a thrilling 9-7 victory.
Lomax defeated Sanjana Panwar in straight sets (6-3, 6-2) to give Hannibal the first win in singles.
Then Haye defeated Khariton in three sets (6-1, 2-6, 10-2). Hannibal completed his singles sweep with Burton beating Antara Panwar in straight sets (6-1, 6-1).
The girls came tonight, said Hannibal assistant coach Tony Kuse. When it comes down to it, these girls fight to the end. We’ve had some tough practices leading up to our conference tournament and our districts. They have all struck the clock and it is now paying off.
