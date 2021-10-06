Field hockey Smith Academy records 3-2 victory over Southwick

HATFIELD Despite the rain, the Smith Academy hockey team put on a show on Tuesday.

The Falcons battled with a visit to Southwick, eventually taking a tight 3-2 win in a Valley League game.

It has been a season to celebrate so far. The Falcons improved to 9-0-1 with the win, although it wasn’t easy with Southwick in town.

Smith Academy had defeated the visiting Rams 5-0 when the teams came together to open the season, although Southwick didn’t get away easily in Tuesdays rematch. It took a full fifteen minutes for an adjustment to be made, as both teams were scoreless in the first 15 minutes.

Our energy and play really picked up in the third and fourth quarters, said Smith Academy coach Judy Strong. We talked more, passed more and we had more people around the ball.

We have 10 seniors on the team and you have that experienced leadership. You have that senior, this is it and they couldn’t play last year because of COVID, Strong said. I feel like this is extra special to them.

Cat Kokoski, Charlotte Hennings and Makena Valentine all took the win for Smith Academy, while Crista Kemp and Elena Baarnoski each provided an assist. Smith goalkeeper Hadley Szynal made five saves.

South Hadley 3, Agawam 1 A great first half propelled the Tigers to a 3-1 Suburban League win over the Brownies in South Hadley on Tuesday.

South Hadley (6-1-2) led 3-0 at halftime thanks to the first-half score of Gabi Moroney, Jenna Hobert and Lily Provost. Isabella Alcaraz and Ashley Scott provided assists for the Tigers, and goalkeeper Kaitlyn Lynes stopped 13 shots to keep Agawam at bay.

Next up is for South Hadley, a major road ramp Thursday night in Minnechaug.

Frontier 3, Minnechaug 2 Emily DeMaio had a hand in all three Frontier goals and helped the Redhawks beat the Falcons 3-2 in Suburban League action Tuesday at South Deerfield.

DeMaio scored once and assisted two others in the win. Rebecca Wallace-West and Ashley Taylor also scored for Frontier, with Maeve Huit providing an assist. Ella Flanders recorded nine saves in the Frontier net.

Belchertown 1, Franklin Tech 1 Adianna Dubuque counted for the Orioles, who led 1-0 before the Eagles equalized just before half time.

Abigail Olden assisted in the Dubuques census. Belchertown goalkeeper Eliza Rothstein made eight saves in the net.

Amherst 1, Athol 0 Caitlin MacDougall scored the only goal of the game with 13:58 left in the third quarter to eliminate the Hurricanes.

Maria Konieczny assisted the score and goalkeeper McKenzie Schreyer stopped all 11 shots she faced before the shutout.

Northampton 1, Turners Falls 1 Pearl David evened the game with 13:04 to go ahead of the Blue Devils on the road. Northampton matched the hosts with three corners apiece.

The Blue Devils put six shots on frame.

Boys soccer

Belchertown 3, Minnechaug 0 Jack Holt buried a pair of goals in the Orioles 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Nathan Davis also scored for Belchertown, with assists by Dominic Mancuso, Joe Bianco and Shay ONeill. Jacob Chaisson shutout with one save.

Northampton 2, Chicopee Comp 1 Ryland Breen and Brady McDonald found the net to help the Blue Devils comeback in the second half.

John Senn-McNally Zeke Kimball each added an assist.

Alex Caldonaro made seven saves for Northampton.

Gateway 1, Hoosac Valley 0 The Gators secured the winner on the road in the first half.

girls soccer

Smith Voke 3, PVCICS 0 Madison Clark had a goal and an assist for the Vikings in a 3-0 win.

Ayla Mechachonis and Kaleah Gamache also scored in the win, while Morgan Ball provided an assist.

Smith Voke goalkeeper Maggie Lauder made five saves, while PVCICS Maeve Doherty stopped 13 shots.

Easthampton 0, Holyoke 0 Purple Knights goalkeeper Jayvah Stuckey saved nine shots at home and Eagles goalkeeper Addison Barr made six saves in the draw.

Northampton 0, Chicopee 0 Caroline Riordan made three saves to keep a clean sheet at home in a draw. The Blue Devils put 21 shots into the Pacers net.

Hopkins Academy 3, Pioneer Regional 0 Tia Fyden played a role in all three Golden Hawks goals. She assisted Helen Vissa in the 27th minute and then found the net herself in the 55th and 73rd minutes.

Cassidy Fyden saved three shots for the zero.

Anna Dyjah and Helen Vissas also had assists for Hopkins Academy.

golf

Northampton 23, Frontier All six Blue Devils shot 46 or better in Tuesday’s win over Frontier at Northampton Country Club.

Galen Fowles was the match medalist with a 2-over-par 37, followed by Evan Yurko (39) and Jack Mattison Gulotta (40). Reilly Fowles (41), Camille Richmond (43) and Ben OConnor (46) also played well for Northampton, who improved to a perfect 11-0 this season.

Frontiers Cam Skiffington (49) scored the lone half point for the Redhawks.

Hopkins 14, Greenfield 10 Behind a medalist from Connor Asselin in the No. 1 spot, Hopkins Academy took a 14-10 win over Greenfield Tuesday at Holyoke Country Club.

Asselin shot 43 and won three points in his match for the Golden Hawks. Tyler St. Hilaire shot 51 and won 2 points for Hopkins, while Taylor Barry (54), Christian Ciolkos (55), Benson Li and Nolan Struspeck (64) all took points for the team total.

War 16, South Hadley 8 Ben Gardiner won three points in his No. 4 game for the Tigers in a loss to Ware Tuesday.

Keegan Earle shared four points with Wares Doug Mulligan in the No. 1 spot, while South Hadleys Nick Hartley, Bennett Allen and John Viola each won one point.

Hampshire 14, Monson 10 Levi Zielinski picked up the medalist for the Raiders and shot a 39 at Beaver Brook. He defeated Mason Dumas 3-1 at number 1.

Hampshires Owen Lech defeated Averee Nissenbaum at number 4 3-1.

Raider No. 5 Pryden Messier defeated Tyler LaBonte 3-. At number 6, Tim Florek covered Charlie Wahlund.

Cross country guys

Gateway 25, Easthampton 33 Dominic Zajko clocked the winning time for the Gators in 14:59, and teammate Jacob Maynard followed in second place (15:20). Gateways Jesse Balboi was fifth (18:23), Logan Hawley eighth (18:50) and Jeff Antonellis ninth (19:30).

Easthamptons Leverett Horrigan was third (15:21). Gianni Soucy was fourth (15:39), James Aquino sixth (18:29) and Braden Lynn seventh (18:45).

Greenfield 15, Hopkins Academy 48 Chris Rex was seventh (18:17) and Jackson Graham was eighth (20:17) at home for the Golden Hawks.

cross country girls

Gateway 18, Easthampton 46 Gateway seventh-grader Anya Niles set a new course record by completing the 2.4 mile course in Huntington with a time of 17 minutes 42 seconds to lead the way for the Gators (10-0).

Gateway had the first three runners left, with Alexandra Henrichon (18:42) and Sawyer Wilkinson (19:42) second and third respectively.

Easthamptons Brooke Bongiovanni finished fourth overall in 19:52, while teammates Marley Reardon (sixth, 20:46) and Julianne Markee (10th, 24:40) also closed the top 10. Gateways Lucy Pitoniak was fifth overall (20:41).

Hopkins Academy final. greenfield The Green Wave did not have enough runners to contest the meet.

Auroroa Dnota-Venman was third for the Golden Hawks (20:36). Cora White was fifth (25:15), Eve Lanzafame was sixth (25:15), Autumn Casagrande was seventh (28:21) and Ruby Peiffer was eighth (28:22).