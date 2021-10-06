Urban Meyers completes timeline of failure as Jaguars coach

I’m sorry to inform you that the Jaguars are a mess again. It normally takes a few months into the season to achieve this determination, but the 2021 team is at breakneck speed to self-destruct.

It begins and ends with Urban Meyer, the controversial rental coach who started it all. Although it is still early in the season, it is becoming increasingly impossible for a happy ending to come to Jacksonville. So let’s walk down a disappointing memory lane to see how we got to this point.

January 14, 2021: Jaguars rent Urban Meyer

Jacksonville’s decision to hire Urban Meyer came quickly, and before the Jaguars finalized the hiring of Trent Baalke as general manager, who was still working in an interim status.

Concerns about Meyer extended well beyond his football acumen and even extended to his departure Ohio State. Before the start of the 2018 season Meyer was placed on administrative leave following reports that the coach was aware of allegations of spousal abuse against assistant coach Zach Smith, and chose to ignore them until it became clear that the allegations would become public, at which point Smith was fired. Meyer was suspended for the first three games of the season after the Ohio State board found he was not upholding the university’s values.

After the 2018 season, Meyer said he stopped coaching due to health problems. This was similar to how the coach left Florida in 2010, which came shortly before allegations were made that Meyer created a toxic culture while in college, and broke Florida football.

Despite these concerns, the Jaguars persevered, praising his success in college and calling Meyer the right man to lead their young team.

April 29, 2021: The NFL Draft



Using first pick in the NFL Draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars select quarterback Trevor Lawrence of Clemson. Lawrence is widely regarded as the most polished pro prospect since Andrew Luck, and an unmissable talent in the position.

May 20, 2021: Tim Tebow

After a week of speculation, the Jaguars sign Tim Tebow to a one-year, $920,000 contract.

Billed as a tight end, the decision is panned almost universally. At that point, Tebow hadn’t played in the NFL in six years and had no experience playing tight end. The move came despite the fact that there were many capable tight ends on the market, many of whom were younger and more skilled than the highest ceiling for Tebow in the position.

It has been speculated that the only reason Tebow was signed was his previous relationship with Urban Meyer in Florida. Plus, Tebow’s presence was transformative for the Jaguars for all the wrong reasons. At one point they had to focus on installing their new system and having the team gel, instead there were questions about the presence of Tebows. Additionally, having a former quarterback on the roster who was a lightning rod for publicity took away Lawrences’ takeover as team leader.

July 1, 2021: Jaguars Break NFL Rules

The Jaguars are one of three teams to be fined $200,000 by the NFLand Meyer will be personally fined $100,000 for violating practice rules in violation of the NFL CBA.

August 17, 2021: Tim Tebow comes out

Tebow was cut after a disastrous preseason outing that revealed he had no business playing tight end in the NFL.

September 12, 2021: Week 1 is a mess

A report by Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports releases hours before Jaguars first game. The details of the piece concern within the organization that Meyer rubs players the wrong way and already doesn’t make friends at any level. There are already signs that he handles losses badly, his temperament irritates players and unfamiliarity with the NFL schedule is troubling more experienced veterans.

Jacksonville loses 37-21 to the Texans, previously considered the most dysfunctional team in the NFL.

September 16, 2021: Rumors of Meyer’s departure begin

Urban Meyer has yet to answer questions about his future less than a week into the NFL season. Meyers’ name is being mentioned in connection with the USC job opening, with some speculating that Meyers’ penchant for saving bad situations and changing jobs could see him go back to college.

Meyer denies the rumors.

September 19, 2021: Jags lose again and become a meme

Jacksonville loses 23-13 to the Broncos in week 2. A disappointing loss that could have been largely ignored had it not been for Meyer and the Jaguars making a ridiculously exaggerated statement on Twitter.

September 22, 2021: Meyer seems overwhelmed

In his press conference after the game, Broncos coach Vic Fangio notes that Meyer spoke to him before their match and said the NFL is like playing in Alabama every week.

I actually don’t know Urban Meyer at all, I met him recently, shook his hand before the game and after the game and his comment was: Every week it’s like playing Alabama in the NFL, Fangio told reporters on Wednesday.

The statement, while seemingly innocent enough, undermines fans’ confidence.

September 26, 2021: Jaguars lose again

This time it’s a 31-29 loss to the Cardinals. Trevor Lawrence has the worst game of his young pro career.

September 30, 2021: Another loss

During a short week on Thursday Night Football, the Jaguars lose 24-21 to the Bengals. The small loss is a sign of progress, but still underlines how Cincinnati changed dramatically under new leadership, but the Jaguars struggled.

October 2, 2021: The video …

Urban Meyer is starting to get trending after videos have surfaced showing him partying with a young woman at an Ohio bar.

October 4, 2021: Apologies

Urban Meyer publicly apologizes for becoming a distraction and showing poor judgment by leaving dinner with his grandchildren to go to a bar.

Urban Meyer apologizes for “distracting” the Jaguars after a viral video of him in a bar circulated this weekend pic.twitter.com/13ZrcsbQ2R Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 4, 2021

October 5, 2021: Reports, rumors and more fallout

Despite Meyers claiming that the locker room understood his explanation, NFL reporter Michael Silver challenges that in a Twitter thread that indicated that Meyer had lost the locker room, and players have no respect for him.

In addition, there are reports of numerous closed-door meetings, the results of which are a statement from Jaguars owner Shad Khan.

That afternoon, Meyer continued his regularly scheduled radio program and added more information to the situation. The coach said he needed to regain the confidence of his players, indicating that preparations for the team game against Tennessee would be based more on whether the players allow him to coach the team, rather than him taking control. .