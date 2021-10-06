Sports
Michigan Football Shows Confidence In Daylen Baldwin
Michigan Football started the game against Wisconsin. It set the tone for what was to come. Michigan knew they had to throw the ball and have a balanced approach if they wanted to beat the Badgers.
The first pass of the game went to Daylen Baldwin. While it didn’t go to completion, the Jackson State transfer is grateful for his increasing role on the team, thankful to be a Wolverine. That confidence made him ready for a long pass later that day.
I feel that shows confidence in me, and I need to make sure I support them if they trust me that way, Baldwin said. I have to make the plays that come to me.
Baldwin did indeed back up when reserve quarterback JJ McCarthy knocked him in the pass for a 56-yard touchdown. I looked at JJ, he looked to stay on the field, looked at me, I felt like the ball was coming to him, so I made sure to open up. JJ did the rest, perfect ball. He didn’t even break, all on him.
Baldwin has shown great playing ability in the first half of the season, as evidenced by the long score against Wisconsin and a 69-yard touchdown against Western Michigan.
It wasn’t realistic for Baldwin to fully acclimate to Michigan’s schedule and playbook when Week 1 began, but it looks like his role will continue to expand in the coming games, especially now that Ronnie Bell is out this season.
Baldwin said Roman Wilson and the rest of Michigan’s recipients pushed each other innately.
All the recipients just pressured each other in ways I don’t think we even know about at the end of the day. I go there, fix a good block, that could inspire Roman to make a good block. Roman goes out and makes a good catch, that will inspire me to make sure I catch my next pair of footballs that come to me. Pushing each other without noticing, and making each other a lot better.
While Baldwin has a height of 6 feet and speed in his game, he says it comes down to the nuances of trail running and fundamentally healthy football.
It’s about the details, it’s about the things that Coach Gattis complains to us about, the little details that make the plays, Baldwin said. Everyone is fast at this level, everyone is big at this level, everyone can see the small details and the running of the route, make sure the eyes are on the catch, the eyes are on the fold, and that sort of thing.
Baldwin, a former unranked recruit, has had a long and tortuous study trip that took him from Morgan State to Jackson State to Michigan. Baldwin knows the upcoming games could change the trajectory of his future if he continues to produce. Even on a higher stage, such as in Michigan, Baldwin is sticking to the decisions that have brought him to this point.
I think about it almost every day, Baldwin said last month. Just understand no matter what happens, you’ve been through the worst. You’ve had days where you really don’t know what’s going to happen. Here in a place like Michigan now, now it’s about sticking with the process. Just stick with it. It has worked so far. Don’t stop now and keep taking the same steps you took when no one knew who you were.
