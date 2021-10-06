College roundup: Bowdoin starts fast for field hockey win over Colby





WATERVILLE Manveer Sandhu scored two of her three goals in the first half as the Bowdoin field hockey team defeated Colby 5-2 on Monday night. Sophia Rosati and Faith Jennings scored goals for Bowdoin (8-3, 4-3 NESCAC). Abby Banshaw and Jill Cloonan both had an assist. Sandrine Brien and Mya Salazar scored with Colby (4-4, 1-4), while Casey Wilson and Charlotte Epker each provided an assist. Maddie Ferruci stopped two shots for Bowdoin, while Emily Loeb had one save for Colby. WOMEN FOOTBALL SOUTHERN MAINE 6, EAST NAZARENE 0:Ciera Berthiaume had a hat-trick to lift the Huskies (7-2-2) past the Lions (2-8-0) in Gorham. Aly Veilleux, Mia Sargent and Billie Walter also scored. Kiki Huntress and Lakyn Hink each added an assist. FOOTBALL MEN NS. JOSEPH’S 3, LASELL 0: Austin Ward scored 8:14 in the game and the Monks (7-1-2, 6-0-0 GNAC) defeated the visiting Lasers (2-1-8, 1-1-5) in Standish. Kuma Onyejose scored on aid from Aidan Hickey in the 60th minute and Colin Grant scored with an assist from Quinn Hewitt. Zack Laware saved eight shots for Lasell, while David Walbridge and Rowan Daligan made three saves for the Monks. HUSSON 1, U. OF NEW ENGLAND 1 (2OT):The Eagles (7-2-4) and Nor’easters (1-9-1) scored about a minute apart and played to a draw at Biddeford. Alex Woodward gave UNE the lead with an assist from goalkeeper Triston O’Hagan. Husson made it 1:11 when Ben Shumway scored from Fred Longo. O’Hagan made seven saves for UNE. BOWDOIN 2, COLBY 1: Minseo Bae scored in overtime as the Polar Bears (7-3, 4-3 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (4-5-1, 2-3-1) in Waterville. Bowdoin took a 1-0 lead when Kai DiGrande scored from Bae and Harry Hooper just over six minutes into the game. Colby tied the score on an unassisted goal from Paul Hawkins in the second half. ” Previous Local Roundup: Morse Girls Football Wins Lincoln In Overtime Next one ” Girls’ Football: Yarmouth recover from a two-goal deficit in Cape Elizabeth’s winning streak at 32 . to improve

