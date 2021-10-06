Sports
USM 2021 Homecoming Activities: Parade, Tailgating and Game
Homecoming activities will conclude Saturday with the University of Southern Mississippi’s soccer game against the University of Texas El Paso at 6 p.m. at MM Roberts Stadium.
The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. USM has a 1-4 record and UTEP is 4-1.
Some of our new students have never experienced a USM homecoming, and many of us missed all the great traditions we enjoy last year… Williams reports in a press release.
This year’s homecoming comes after a year of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that limited attendance at football matches and tailgating.
Southern Miss Sports:Third stint QB debuts with 300 yards passing, but USM football rally in Rice falls short
While homecoming is a highlight of every fall, I’m not sure it’s ever been more important than this year, USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta said in the release.
The economic impact of USM on the state:Significant growth attributed to athletics, new construction
USM Homecoming Events
Wednesday
- Where’s Waldo Social Media Challenge
- Blood Collection, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Union Lobby
- Lake Sehoy Paddle Day, 4pm
- Halftime with Student Success Center, 4.30-6pm, Cook Library 138 and 209A
- Football 4v4 tournament, 5 pm – 10 pm, the intramural fields
- Table tennis, badminton and pickleball tournaments, 6 p.m., the Payne Center
- Trivia Night @ Southern Wing Company and The Courtyard, 6pm to midnight with trivia from 7pm-9pm
Baseball, music, thrift store vibe:What Adam Doleac has to say about the new merchandise line
Thursday
- Where’s Waldo Social Media Challenge
- Blood Collection, 10am to 4pm, Union Lobby
- Sweet Potato Drop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shoemaker Square
- Block party, 2pm-5pm, Schoenmakersplein
- Film About The Green with ‘Legally Blonde’, 7pm, Centennial Lawn
- Dubard School Speakeasy, 5pm – 10pm, brass hat
- Madden E-Sports Tournament, 5pm-10pm, RCs Lounge
- Wind Ensemble in Concert, 7.30pm, Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium
Friday
- Morning campus rec class, 8-9am, The Courtyard at Powerhouse
- 23rd Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament, hosted by the Southern Miss Alumni Association, 8:30 a.m., Hattiesburg Country Club
- E Matrix, 10am to 4pm, Union Lobby
- Lunch on the tailgate, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Fresh Food Company
- Fountain Sit, 12 noon 4pm in front of The Hub and next to Danforth Chapel
- Trail of Tradition Legacy Campus Visit, 2-4 p.m., Office of Admissions
- Friday Night @ Spirit Park, featuring members of The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, Dixie Darlings, Southern Misses, Southern Miss cheerleaders and live music, 6:30pm, Southern Station
- Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet, 6:30pm, Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms
- NPHC Stepshow, 7pm, Bennett Auditorium
Saturday
- Homecoming 5K, 8.30am, Pride Field
- Alumni Awards and Scholarship Luncheon, 10am. until 2 p.m.
- Homecoming Parade, 1:00 PM on Hardy Street and the Southern Miss Campus Center for International Education
- Center for International Education Tailgate, 2 p.m.
- Center for Science and Mathematics Education Tailgate, 2 p.m.
- School of Music Tailgate, 2pm, open to all School of Music alumni, faculty, staff and students, between Bennett Auditorium and Lucas Administration Building
- Business Students and Alumni Tailgate and Delta Sigma Pi Reunion Building Tours, 3:00 PM, Scianna Hall Courtyard
- Honors College Homecoming Tailgate, 3 p.m., the Honors House
- Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Tailgate, 3.30 pm, Zuidstation
- Drivin N Cryin, 3 p.m., South Station
- Eagle Walk, 4 p.m.
- Residence Hall Association Tailgate, TBA
- USM vs. UTEP Game, 6 p.m., The Rock
- Court presentation, halftime, The Rock
Correction: This story was updated to correct UTEP’s record to 4-1.
Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at [email protected]or on Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://www.hattiesburgamerican.com/story/news/local/2021/10/06/usm-2021-homecoming-activities-parade-tailgating-how-to-watch-game/6008086001/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]