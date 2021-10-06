USM 2021 Homecoming Activities: Parade, Tailgating and Game





Homecoming activities will conclude Saturday with the University of Southern Mississippi’s soccer game against the University of Texas El Paso at 6 p.m. at MM Roberts Stadium. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN3. USM has a 1-4 record and UTEP is 4-1. Some of our new students have never experienced a USM homecoming, and many of us missed all the great traditions we enjoy last year… Williams reports in a press release. This year’s homecoming comes after a year of restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic that limited attendance at football matches and tailgating. Southern Miss Sports:Third stint QB debuts with 300 yards passing, but USM football rally in Rice falls short While homecoming is a highlight of every fall, I’m not sure it’s ever been more important than this year, USM Alumni Association Executive Director Jerry DeFatta said in the release. The economic impact of USM on the state:Significant growth attributed to athletics, new construction USM Homecoming Events Wednesday Where’s Waldo Social Media Challenge

Blood Collection, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., the Union Lobby

Lake Sehoy Paddle Day, 4pm

Halftime with Student Success Center, 4.30-6pm, Cook Library 138 and 209A

Football 4v4 tournament, 5 pm – 10 pm, the intramural fields

Table tennis, badminton and pickleball tournaments, 6 p.m., the Payne Center

Trivia Night @ Southern Wing Company and The Courtyard, 6pm to midnight with trivia from 7pm-9pm Baseball, music, thrift store vibe:What Adam Doleac has to say about the new merchandise line Thursday Where’s Waldo Social Media Challenge

Blood Collection, 10am to 4pm, Union Lobby

Sweet Potato Drop, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Shoemaker Square

Block party, 2pm-5pm, Schoenmakersplein

Film About The Green with ‘Legally Blonde’, 7pm, Centennial Lawn

Dubard School Speakeasy, 5pm – 10pm, brass hat

Madden E-Sports Tournament, 5pm-10pm, RCs Lounge

Wind Ensemble in Concert, 7.30pm, Mannoni Performing Arts Center Auditorium Friday Morning campus rec class, 8-9am, The Courtyard at Powerhouse

23rd Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament, hosted by the Southern Miss Alumni Association, 8:30 a.m., Hattiesburg Country Club

E Matrix, 10am to 4pm, Union Lobby

Lunch on the tailgate, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., The Fresh Food Company

Fountain Sit, 12 noon 4pm in front of The Hub and next to Danforth Chapel

Trail of Tradition Legacy Campus Visit, 2-4 p.m., Office of Admissions

Friday Night @ Spirit Park, featuring members of The Pride of Mississippi Marching Band, Dixie Darlings, Southern Misses, Southern Miss cheerleaders and live music, 6:30pm, Southern Station

Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet, 6:30pm, Thad Cochran Center Ballrooms

NPHC Stepshow, 7pm, Bennett Auditorium Saturday Homecoming 5K, 8.30am, Pride Field

Alumni Awards and Scholarship Luncheon, 10am. until 2 p.m.

Homecoming Parade, 1:00 PM on Hardy Street and the Southern Miss Campus Center for International Education

Center for International Education Tailgate, 2 p.m.

Center for Science and Mathematics Education Tailgate, 2 p.m.

School of Music Tailgate, 2pm, open to all School of Music alumni, faculty, staff and students, between Bennett Auditorium and Lucas Administration Building

Business Students and Alumni Tailgate and Delta Sigma Pi Reunion Building Tours, 3:00 PM, Scianna Hall Courtyard

Honors College Homecoming Tailgate, 3 p.m., the Honors House

Alumni Association Membership Appreciation Tailgate, 3.30 pm, Zuidstation

Drivin N Cryin, 3 p.m., South Station

Eagle Walk, 4 p.m.

Residence Hall Association Tailgate, TBA

USM vs. UTEP Game, 6 p.m., The Rock

Court presentation, halftime, The Rock Correction: This story was updated to correct UTEP’s record to 4-1. Contact reporter Laurel Thrailkill at [email protected]or on Twitter.

