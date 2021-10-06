



In the Trenches: Wilson on Wisconsin Win, Receivers’ Rise, Road-Game Mindset

In this week’s episode of “In the Trenches” podcast, Jon Jansen chats with wide receiver Roman Wilson on the celebration after last weekend’s win in Wisconsin, his overall approach to the game, the evolution of the Wolverines’ receiver group and attack, and the team’s mindset when playing on the road. By Brian Boesch The Wolverines took a comprehensive win in Madison last Saturday. head coach Jim Harbaugh called it a “thorough execution by the offense, the defense, [and] the special teams” that took Michigan to a 38-17 win and its first 5-0 start since 2016. Michigan’s far-reaching success has been encouraging for many reasons, with one of the most impressive performances from the developing and improving broad receiver group. The Wolverines’ offensive attack took a huge hit in its first week when senior went wide Ronnie Bell suffered a seasonal injury. In September, the attack was grounded, with a solid line of attack and a dynamic duo of Blake Corum and Hassan Haskins to give directions. The Wolverines didn’t have to throw as much as most teams in college football, especially considering they haven’t been behind in a game yet this season. However, Michigan’s passing attack, and its stable of talented pass catchers, shone in Madison last Saturday. “In practice you see it a lot… everyone is just waiting for their chance when it comes out on game day”, second-year wide receiver Roman Wilson Jon Jansen told this week’s edition of the podcast “In the Trenches.” “That’s all that matters on a match day, not in training. We are slowly making that transition from training to competitions.” Michigan had 253 passing yards against the Badgers, with eight different Wolverines registering at least one catch. Cornelius Johnson caught a few touchdowns, and Daylen Baldwin added another, but it was Wilson who had the biggest breakout game. The Hawaii native set new career highs in both catches (six) and yards (81). “I feel like the more Cade (McNamara) throws at a target, the more comfortable he will feel, the more he trusts them,” Wilson said. “I knew it was in me, and I was just waiting for a chance to get out there and do it.” This week, the Wolverines head west again for a road race in a rough environment. Nebraska may be just a 3-3 team, but the Huskers suffered heartbreaking back-to-back defeats on the road to nationally ranked teams (Oklahoma and Nebraska) before putting on their best performance of the season last week. Nebraska defeated Northwestern, the reigning champion of the West Division in the Big Ten, by 49 points. “We’re going into hostile territory, but we have to get in there like it’s our place, and we’re about to take over,” Wilson said. That’s exactly what the Wolverines did at Camp Randall Stadium, so much so that the Michigan sidelines enjoyed the Badgers’ “Jump Around” tradition more than anyone wore Badgers gear. Wilson likes the team’s new approach to road trips. “Our team is just very different from last year,” he said. “You’ve never seen anything like it, and I’m so glad to be a part of it.” MGoBlue Podcasts

