Kidnapping Texts of Cricket Greats Revealed

One of the men accused of kidnapping Stuart MacGill from outside his home on Sydney’s north coast has been released on bail after the cricket greats’ desperate texts were revealed in court.

New details about the case were aired in the NSW Supreme Court on Wednesday as Marino Sotiropoulos was released on bail.

Mr Sotiropoulos will live under house arrest with his parents in southern Sydney before facing a lengthy trial with his co-defendant in 2023.

Mr Sotiropoulos, brother of Mr MacGills partner Maria OMeagher, has denied being involved in the kidnapping of the test spinner from outside his home in Cremorne in April.

The 47-year-old could face up to life in prison if found guilty of the most serious charge of supplying a large commercial quantity of a banned drug.

The court heard that Mr. MacGill became embroiled in the affair after an introduction between Mr. Sotiropoulos and a mysterious cocaine dealer known only as Sonny.

The crown claimed there was a deal for Sonny to get two kilos of cocaine for $660,000.

Ex-cricket player Stuart MacGill and his partner Maria O'Meagher.

The two sides arranged a dead drop – where the drugs would be left in one location and the money in another in an effort to avoid detection by the police.

However, the court heard that Sonny took the drugs and used fake money to complete the transaction.

M. MacGill was reportedly taken to a Bringelly property in southwestern Sydney, where he was assaulted, threatened with a gun and demanded for money.

He was held for an hour before being driven to Belmore, in southwestern Sydney, where he was released.

Six men have been arrested for the alleged plot, including Mr Sotiropoulos, brother of Mr MacGill’s partner Maria OMeagher.

Police have said that Mr MacGill was not involved in any illegal activity and that he was purely a victim.

It is alleged that Sonny disappeared before Mr Sotiropoulos and a group of men allegedly pressured Mr MacGill into getting payment for the alleged failed drug deal.

A police compliment from Sonny, the drug dealer allegedly at the center of the alleged kidnapping.

One of the men arrested for the alleged kidnapping of Stuart MacGill from Sydney's lower north coast.

Mr. Sotiropoulos has also been charged with taking/holding in company with the intent to gain advantage by actually causing bodily harm and participating in a criminal group.

Ian Lloyd, Sotiropoulos’ attorney, told the court on Wednesday that his client was not involved in the kidnapping, citing text messages MacGill sent to a friend five days after he was allegedly kidnapped.

Meet Marino. I’m really in deep shit. Hell suits you. Can’t leave the phone in case they find me, the text message said.

Read another post: I can’t have the phone long, but Marino will explain everything. Please, I need help.

Police have said Stuart MacGill was not involved in any illegal activity.

Mr Lloyd also attacked the power of the crown case over the drug supply charge, arguing that he played a minor role in the alleged transaction as a spotter and would earn only $3,000.

He said it was not even known whether drugs had been handed over.

Crown Prosecutor Anthony Brookman opposed bail because he risked obstructing witnesses.

While Mr Brookman said there was no allegation that Mr Sotiropoulos was in Bringelly’s premises while Mr MacGill was held captive, it would be alleged that he played a critical role.

It may be an indirect case in relation to the kidnapping, there is no allegation that the applicant (Mr Sotiropoulos) went to the barn on the rural estate with the kidnappers, Mr Brookman said.

But what appears from the behavior and conduct of the applicant before and after, at all material moments, that he was engaged in recovering the money.

He is present on the street when (the alleged kidnappers) kidnap the complainant.

That’s the bottom line – he gets the complainant to meet him on the street and then introduce him to the people who kidnap him.

The Bringelly property where former Australian cricketer Stuart MacGill was allegedly held captive.

However, Judge Cavanagh agreed to release Mr Sotiropoulos under strict bail conditions, including that he would not leave the house without his parents to attend medical, legal or court appointments.

He will also be required to provide a $100,000 bond, report to the police daily, and not use drugs or alcohol.

Mr Sotiropoulos will also be barred from crossing the Sydney Harbor Bridge or approaching Mr MacGill.

He is expected to face a four to six week trial along with his co-defendant sometime in 2023.