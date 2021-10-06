Sports
On the way to Beijing, American women’s hockey team at home in Blaine
The commute can’t be beat. It takes Maddie Rooney just eight minutes to drive from her home to the Super Rink in Blaine, where former Minnesota goalkeeper Duluth and her U.S. women’s hockey teammates will spend the next four months training in preparation for the Winter Olympics.
Born in Andover, Rooney already knew her way around the Super Rink, taking skating lessons as a child. She felt even more at ease on Tuesday, when the US women’s national team officially began its pre-Olympic residency program. With new signage and a changing room designed especially for them, Rink 6 has been transformed into a real home for the 28 players training for the Beijing Games in February.
“This is going to be a great setup for us,” said Rooney, who helped the US win gold at the 2018 Olympics. .”
Work began in earnest on Tuesday, when the residency program returned to Blaine for the first time in more than a decade. Although players from 13 states are part of the program, it has a distinctly Minnesota flavor.
The group includes six Minnesotans and eight current or former Gophers. Minnesota State, Mankato senior defenseman Anna Wilgren was added last week. The roster will be reduced to 23 for the Olympics, and the Winter Games roster is expected to be announced January 1 at the NHL Winter Classic at Target Field.
Over the next few months, the US will play nine games against arch-rival Canada in a series dubbed the ‘My Why Tour’. The tour, including a match on December 20 at Xcel Energy Center, kicks off October 22 in Allentown, Vader.
The US also has several scrimmages planned with North American Hockey League teams, local high performance boys teams and elite leagues and a group of top women who do not train with the national team.
Like Rooney, USA Hockey is familiar with the Super Rink. Before the 2010 Vancouver Olympics, it held its first-ever women’s pre-Olympic residency at the facility, allowing players from all over the country to live and train in Blaine. The locker room was built specifically for the US women’s team with $350,000 in donated funds.
USA Hockey moved the program to Boston for the 2014 Sochi Games and to Tampa, Florida, for the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang. Hired as director of USA Hockey’s women’s national teams in 2019, Katie Million didn’t know Blaine’s history when she came on board. Once she heard about it, she knew she wanted the program to return permanently.
“When I came and saw it, I said, ‘Why don’t we use this space? It’s fantastic,’” said Million, who is based in Minneapolis. “It just made sense. We would really like to keep it at home.”
In addition to the dressing room, which has been renovated, Million cited the abundance of high-level local competition and Blaine’s central location as factors in deciding to return. Several players already lived in the Twin Cities. So was Joel Johnson, coach of the US National Women’s Program.
Johnson, the longtime head coach of the Gophers women, was hired to coach the St. Thomas women’s team last summer, about six weeks before he was named the Olympic coach. With the national team in Blaine, he can juggle both jobs. Johnson plans to be behind the Tommies bench whenever possible, with St. Thomas assistant Bethany Brausen taking on head coach duties when Johnson is busy with the national team.
“I’ll be here in the morning, then I’ll grab lunch and go downstairs and continue coaching in the afternoon at St. Thomas,” said Johnson, who coached the U.S. women to a silver medal at the World Championships in August. “It’s pretty seamless.”
Johnson said the team has everything it needs on the Super Rink, a feeling shared by its players.
“The locker room, the signs, all the red, white and blue, it makes us feel at home,” said striker Abbey Murphy, who is taking this season off from the Gophers to train with the national team. awesome. ”
