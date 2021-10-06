Oman almost had to wave ‘goodbye’ to World Cup due to deadly storm





Streets flooded as Cyclone Shaheen makes landfall in Muscat, Oman, Oct. 3, 2021. Oman News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

Oct 6 (Reuters) – The chairman of Oman’s cricket board told Reuters he should have waved “goodbye” to the Twenty20 World Cup if a deadly storm that ripped through the Gulf state on Sunday had turned slightly different. Eleven people were killed when strong winds and rain swept through the country after Tropical Storm Shaheen made landfall in Oman. read more The Gulf state is hosting six Group B matches in Al Amerat near Muscat, including three with their own team, and Oman Cricket Chairman Pankaj Khimji said they were “very lucky” to have missed the worst of the storm. “We were so close that we were virtually wiped out,” he told Reuters. “We had the cyclone just a few nautical miles to the north. It got there and destroyed that whole region and flooded the whole plain there. “If this had happened here in this area, I would have said goodbye to the World Cup.” While a handful of catering tents suffered from the storm, organizers were pleased with the greener appearance of the outfield after the intense rain. “We’ve had about three to four inches of rain,” Khimji said. “And that made the ground even more lush and green, it looks even more beautiful now. It washed away all the dirt and sand.” The tournament was moved to the United Arab Emirates and Oman from India due to a COVID-19 wave and Khimji said it was a huge honor for minnows from the cricketing world to host such a prestigious event. “This cricket coming to Oman is huge,” he said. “To think that there will be tens of millions of people watching the first game is overwhelming to some extent. “How often does an associated country get the chance to host and play the World Cup at the same time? This is unreal, I’m living a dream.” Zeeshan Maqsood will lead a number of Omani amateurs in the tournament and Khimji was hopeful they could make it to the Super 12 stage with a top two finish in Group B, which also includes Bangladesh, Scotland and Papua New Guinea. “They’ve been fantastic. These are top-level amateurs, they have a job that they do from nine to five, and they’ve taken a month or two off to compete in this World Cup.” England arrived in Muscat on Tuesday to begin their 10-day preparation camp for the Super 12 stage in the United Arab Emirates. The World Cup starts on October 17. Reporting by Amlan Chakraborty in Siliguri, India; adaptation by Peter Rutherford Our standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

