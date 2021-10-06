There’s still one thing the Washington Football Teams defense can do to mask their problems





It wasn’t pretty at all for the Washington Football Teams defense after four weeks of football. Washington’s defense is 30th in points allowed, 29th in yards allowed, and 32nd in third-down defense. As many have found by analyzing the game or what the coaches are saying to the media, the problems stem from several issues. These issues include a clear disconnect in the secondary, the defense line doesn’t play together, and the defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio usually plays passive in critical situations for the defense. On ESPN, reporter John Keim’s most recent podcast episode of The John Keim ReportFormer cornerback Fred Smoot joined him to discuss the many problems on the defensive side of football. Smoot recalled a play against the Atlanta Falcons in which Atlanta used movement in a trio look (three wide receivers on one side). We, in my day, usually did that when I was running through the formation. When I box say that because I’m the corner coming up, me and the other corner are the bottom of the box, the safety and the inside linebacker are the other corners of the box. So now of course four (defenders) went against three (receivers). That just made it easier for me, because now if they’re on a switch route, I don’t have to chase that guy. When Smoot switched to what he sees of this current unit, he said he didn’t see them helping each other. I don’t see them helping each other; it’s like everyone is for themselves and trying to survive. That’s not going to work in defense; if you want to play a dominant defense, you have to set the pace; you need to get these quarterbacks off their feet. When you can successfully get quarterbacks out of their seats, they become prone to turnover, another aspect that Washington’s defense struggles with. in three consecutive weeks. Forcing revenue is one of the few abandoned things Washington’s defense can do to stop the wiretapping. As it stands, because of the third-down conversion rate and lack of forced kicks, Washington’s offense essentially needs to score 30 points per game to even have a chance of winning games. Washington has forced a 3-and-out on 19% of his opponents this season (28th in NFL). Last year? It was 37.2% (second). Yes, faced with good QBs, but not the only reason for this. This surprised me: the 4 teams worse than them this year? LAC, KC, LAR and Raiders. John Germ (@john_keim) October 4, 2021 It has proven to be a successful remedy for many teams over the years to force turnovers on a struggling defense, especially for Washington in the 2010s. Washington’s most competitive seasons during the 2010s were 2012, 2015, 2016 and 2017. The defenses of those years in yards per game ranked 28th, 28th, 28th and 21st respectively. In forced turnovers, however, the defenses were in fifth, eighth, 17th and 12th place respectively. It’s all about helping your attack one way or the other, and the 2021 defense is now failing on multiple fronts. Creating some luck and seizing these opportunities to move forward will be paramount to staying just above water for this defense. It will help with a more aggressive defense including blitzing from a disguised gaze, blocking receivers and being more creative on third downs. So it’s up to Jack Del Rio and head coach Ron Rivera to find the solutions.

