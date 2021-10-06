This Week in K-State Sports: Tennis, Men’s Golf Travel, Soccer Returns Home





While the soccer and volleyball teams are taking a break, it’s quite the opposite for the other teams that are in action this week. Tennis: The last time the tennis team took to the court was at the Ole Miss Invitational in September, finishing strong with 12 invite wins. This week for the Wildcats, the ITF W15 Hilton Head Championship is at the Van Der Meer Shipyard Racquet Club in Hilton Head, South Carolina, from Monday, October 4 through Sunday, October 10. Participating in the tournament was freshman Florentine Dekkers, who comes from Ammerzoden, the Netherlands. “It’s a great opportunity for Florentine or any of our players to participate in a professional event,” said head coach Jordon Smith. “Our goal is to help them reach their highest level, first as a collegiate tennis player and hopefully also professionally.” For information about the tournament throughout the week, visit kstatesports.com or follow @kstatesports and @KStateTEN on Twitter for live updates from the event. Men’s golf: The men’s golf team finished just outside the top five at the Old Town Collegiate Invitational a week ago behind red shirt freshman Cooper Schultz. Schultz, along with sophomore Luke O’Neill, senior Will Hopkins and junior Tim Tillmanns, all finished in the top 30 through the two rounds of play—helping the team to a 10-under par 550, just six shots outside the top five. The team traveled to Sugar Grove, Illinois, to participate in the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate hosted by Northern Illinois University on Sunday and Monday. Tillmanns (139.5-under par) finished in a tie for third to finish day two, with Hopkins (145, 1-over par), O’Neill (146, 2-over par) and freshman Nicklaus Mason (148, 4-over par) who also all finished in the top 50. Related: “The Read now Football: After a 2-1 win over Kansas in the Sunflower Showdown last week, the K-State football team (6-6, 1-2 Big 12) returns home this week to take on West Virginia. The team has averaged 15.6 shots per game this season and has scored 1.33 goals per game so far. Much of that production comes from junior transfer Marisa Weichel – who currently leads the team with five goals and 10 points. Sophomore goalkeeper Alaina Werremeyer had one of the best games of her career against Kansas, with a career-high 10 saves. K-State takes on a West Virginia team that is currently 8-2-1 and 2-0 in Big 12 play. The Mountaineers average 14.6 shots per game while putting the ball in the back of the net an average of 2.27 times per game. The Mountaineers will go head-to-head behind redshirt senior striker Lauren Segalla, who currently leads the team with five goals and 10 points. The Mountaineers’ target will likely be Kayza Massey, a junior from Ottawa, Ontario, who currently has 19 saves in the season, while conceding just six goals so far in 2021. The game kicks off at 7 p.m. with a broadcast of the game provided by Big 12 Now on ESPN+.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kstatecollegian.com/2021/10/06/this-week-in-k-state-sports-tennis-mens-golf-travel-soccer-returns-home/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos