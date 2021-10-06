South Jersey Times Field Hockey Notebook: No. 4 Kingsway Still Has Things To Wrap

Dana Ott has a special place in her heart for the players who couldn’t enjoy the ride she and her team are on this season.

So whatever the end result is for the head coach of the Kingsway High hockey team, it will be a celebration of at least two seasons of work.

I think it’s really just about keeping the girls focused and humble and motivated, Ott said. I know we didn’t get a chance to prove ourselves last year. I have no idea what that team could have done last year as our season was interrupted due to COVID.

I feel like we came in here with a bit of an unfinished business attitude. That’s our motto this year, to wrap things up for the team that couldn’t last year and for this year’s team that put us on the map as one of the best hockey programs in the state, if not nationally. .

Last year the team was 11-0 when COVID-19 killed all athletic programs at the school in the fall. The 2021 edition of the Dragons is 10-0, ranking fourth in the latest NJ.com Top 20.

I saw this coming, said Ott, who is at the helm in its fourth season. I feel like my team has worked so hard for this. It is not only my current team, but also my other teams since I started here four years ago. They wanted to put Kingsway on the map and thanks to our strong players, they are determined every year to announce that Kingsway field hockey is ready to play and ready to prove our worth.

They do it every year. This has been our strongest year so far. It’s just refreshing to be recognized. Jersey hockey is so strong. I feel that helps the girls; it makes them feel appreciated for the work and effort they put into it.

Ott praised the efforts of her senior class for the strong start the team is enjoying. Midfielder/striker Tori Griffiths, who is committed to Liberty University, midfielder Peyton Rieger, who is on his way to Temple University, and goalkeeper Maddy Ferry have led the way. The Dragons also see strong contributions from junior midfielder/back Allie Patel, midfielder Ella Stephenson and midfielder/striker Colleen Finnan, sophomore forward Sabrina McGroarty and midfielder Mary Wordelmann and freshman back Erin Callahan.

Seniors Tori, Peyton, Maddy, Meghan Stevens, Erin Gray and Carly Oberg really hugged me when I started four years ago and set the tone for this program, Ott said, stating that the ultimate goal is a state championship. Peyton is a wonderful, hardworking girl. She would run through a brick wall and ask how many times she should do it. She’s such a strong, strong kid. Maddy has started every game for me since she was a freshman. She’s just a brick wall there.

Tori Griffiths, who surpassed Ott as the program’s all-time scorer last year, is just five goals away from career No. 100.

We’re connected to that moment for life, Ott said, laughing about her relationship with Griffiths, even though she’s no longer the top scorer in the program’s history. It was a special moment to have with her.

Highland took its first win of the season last week when it defeated Overbrook 5-4. Sophomores Bobbi Jones and McKenzie Delaney each scored twice. Junior Hailley LaBelle also scored. Junior Jaden Cooey added an assist while junior Rozlyn Dismus made eight saves.

That leaves Penns Grove as the only team in the Tri-County Conference without a win.