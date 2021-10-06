We knew about the Riley investigation, but were ‘assured’ that he was in good standing





North Carolina Courage owner Steve Malik said on Wednesday that the National Women’s Soccer League club was aware of the 2015 investigation into coach Paul Riley, but said they were “assured” that he was in good standing. The league was rocked last week by allegations of sexual harassment and misconduct involving Riley, a situation that prompted Commissioner Lisa Baird to resign on Friday. – Murray: NWSL’s Riley controversy points to failures in bigger leagues “When we bought the Western NY Flash in 2017, we conducted due diligence to proceed with Mr. Riley and the coaching staff,” Malik said through a statement. “We were notified in 2015 of an investigation into Mr Riley’s conduct and were subsequently given assurances that he was in good standing.” Malik apologized to the players for not creating a safe environment, but stated that “during [Riley’s] employment with the Courage, we had no knowledge of allegations of sexual harassment or coercion.” Riley was fired from the Courage last week after allegations surfaced that he engaged in sexual coercion and player harassment during his time with the Portland Thorns. As a result of an investigation launched by the Thorns in 2015, Riley’s contract was not renewed, although the reason was not made public. Riley was hired by the Western NY Flash shortly after, who were later sold to Malik and the team moved. The Courage has yet to respond to an ESPN request for clarification as to whether it was the league that reassured Malik about Riley’s status. The NWSL opened an independent investigation into the handling of the charges against Riley. US Soccer and FIFA are also investigating the reports. Riley has not responded to a request for comment from The Associated Press, but has denied the allegations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/soccer/united-states-nwsl/story/4492372/nwsl-courage-owner-we-knew-of-riley-investigation-but-were-assured-he-was-in-good-standing The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos